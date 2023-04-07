St. Francis Music Center has several special scholarships that have been set up by families to recognize the talents and dedication of music students, and to encourage them to continue their musical studies.
Students are chosen for these awards based on teacher recommendation, participation in musical activities and auditions.
The highest honor at the Music Center is the Sister Justina Bieganek Award. Sister Justina was a part of the Music Center from its very beginnings in 1979; she retired at the age of 99. Mason Ellingson from Long Prairie is this year’s recipient. Mason takes both piano and saxophone lessons at the Music Center and is an exceptional student.
Recipients of the Sister Judine Cassidy Scholarships are Guy Clemons-Virnig from Hillman, Isobel Christensen from Little Falls, Marley Hamilton from Brainerd, Lenora Mrosla from Bowlus and Anton Surma from Little Falls. Sister Judine was the beloved principal at St. Francis High School from 1960-1977.
Everett Rudolph from Little Falls was awarded the Lyseng Family Scholarship, which was set up by Vicki and Greg Spofford in honor of Vicki’s parents, both life-long music educators.
Bailey Stalmer from Little Falls was awarded the Greg Tetrault Memorial Scholarship. Greg was a life-long educator and was involved in many other school and community activities, positively affecting the lives of many, many young people. He was a strong and enthusiastic supporter of St. Francis Music Center.
The winner of the LaVerne Bzdok Scholarship this year is Ava Schiffert from Little Falls. Bzdok had a very successful polka and country music band, LaVerne and the Starlites, for many years. Bzdok always encouraged young musicians to join her band and gave them valuable musical experience. LaVerne’s Travel also sponsors a talent show every year to raise money for the food shelf.
St. Francis Music Center is a community school for the arts located on the campus of the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. The Center offers lessons to all ages on most musical instruments and sponsors three orchestras, two choirs, dance classes, a brass ensemble, percussion ensembles, senior classes and more. The Music Center is open to everyone.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.