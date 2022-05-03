The Little Falls Community High School Drama and Music departments will present the musical Seussical in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 5 - 7, at 7 pm. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.
Music Theater International states that, “Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including JoJo, a Who child who gets in trouble for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.”
The cast includes 42 students from grades 4-12, featuring Paige Kraus as the Cat In The Hat, Mason Tschida as Horton, Judah Meyer as JoJo, Issy Segler as Gertrude McFuzz, Ellis Meyer as Mayzie La Bird, Henry Moore as the Mayor of Whoville and Maddy Ploof as Mrs. Mayor.
The pit orchestra, directed by Todd Peterson, has 14 students and community members and is guaranteed to impress the audience.
Lights and sound are designed by students Eva Waltman and Isabel Waltman and the tech crew, led by Stage Managers Emma Miller and Kaylan Peterson, is working hard behind the scenes to make the entire experience come to life. Mariah Schilling is the choreographer, Jennifer Schnobrich is the costumer, and Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin is in charge of the set and props.
“It has been wonderful to finally have another show with a large cast and to showcase so many talented students as well as have so many young students involved in musical theater for the first time,” said Camilla Larson, director. “If you have ever read a Dr. Seuss book, then you will enjoy the zany world of Seussical and all the bright costumes and sets. We hope that you can come watch the show and support the students who have put in lots of time to create the magical world of Dr. Seuss. This show is family friendly for all ages.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. All seats are reserved seating. Tickets are available for purchase at the following Vanco Event link: https://www.vancoev ents.com/BFGD.
Those with questions about tickets or seating, are asked to call the activity office at (320) 616-2207.
There will be an intermission with donations for cookies and drinks and the show runs about two hours, including intermission.
