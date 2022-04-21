Great River Arts in Little Falls will present “Laughing Out Loud,” a night of laughter and comedy Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at the Great River Arts Center in historic downtown Little Falls.
For one night only, Jason Schommer and friends return to Great River Arts for a wildly funny night of comedy. Just over two years ago, the pandemic shut down “Laughing Out Loud” when all live performances worldwide were put on hold.
Headlining the show is Schommer, a comedian and storyteller. His sharp wit and spur of the moment playfulness keeps the audience on the edge of their seat with crazy and absurd “is-this-really-happening” stories to jokes with unexpected twists and turns and off-the-cuff riffs. The laughs come fast and furious as Schommer mines everyday life, turning the seemingly mundane and routine into comedy gold by covering topics including a never ending cat-and-mouse game with his doctor, the oddness of going viral on TikTok, jumping on and falling off the fitness bandwagon, outrageously funny behind the scenes stories of working with comedy legend Louie Anderson and so much more
The evening will also include special performances by guest comedians Jodie Maruska and Andy Erikson.
Maruska may have grown up in Minnesota, but using the restroom at Cabella’s is as close to camping as she gets After being asked for her autograph the first night she performed standup, Maruska knew she had found her calling. More than 20 years later, she is a comedy veteran who has performed across the country in clubs, at events, theaters, casinos, colleges and yes, even a couple of backyards. In the Twin Cities, she can be seen regularly at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy and the Comedy Corner Underground. In October 2017, she made her debut appearance in the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, where she was thrilled to be a part of the “Best of the Festival” show, and performed in the festival again in 2018.
Erikson is a standup comedian and unicorn nerd from Ham Lake, Minnesota. In 2015, she placed third on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and in 2016, she was a recurring guest star on Ryan Murphy’s television series Scream Queens on FOX starring Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos and Kristie Alley. Erikson performs at clubs and colleges around the country. She intertwines silly one-liners with whimsical stories in a thought-provoking way. She was once a semi-finalist for the Andy Kaufman award and has won several comedy competitions.
Joining Schommer onstage is pianist and singer Kelly Cordes. Cordes has been performing since the age of 13, and has opened for many popular bands including Diamond Rio, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and many more at country music festivals throughout the U.S. Cordes plays a variety of music ranging from rock, country, pop, and blues. Kelly is also known to audiences throughout central Minnesota as the co-host of the morning radio show on Minnesota’s New Country 98.1 and host of “It Matters with Kelly Cordes” on WJON AM1240.
The evening of a million laughs also includes a special performance of “Prudence in WonderFalls” (a humorous sketch parody based on the classic “Alice in Wonderland” but with a Little Falls and Morrison County twist).
When Prudence from Bowlus falls through a pothole in a parking lot, she finds herself in a strange and surreal land called WonderFalls (inspired by news and current events in Little Falls). To return home to Bowlus, Prudence find her way through WonderFalls and deals with all the odd and wacky characters such as a forgetful caterpillar, a mad Cheshire cat and the ruthless Queen of Hearts to name just a few.
Heads will roll from laughter as Prudence encounters familiar friends and new enemies on her travels. Cast members for “Prudence in WonderFalls” include Prudence from Bowlus, Robyn Gray, Gary Block, Rick Converse, Laurie Rothanburg, Allen Riedeman, Melissa Peterson and Kimberly Jones
Schommer spent two years as the opening act for comedy legend Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with him regularly.
As a standup comic, Schommer has performed all over the USA as well as Canada and for the U.S. Military in Japan. He has worked with such comedy superstars as Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live, Night at the Roxbury), Josh Blue (Last Comic Standing champion), Judy Tenuta (Grammy Award Best Comedy Album), and Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live, The Ladies’ Man). A regular performer at The Moth, Jason has won numerous Story Slam competitions and was invited to perform at the GrandSlam at The Fitzgerald Theatre in St. Paul in 2016 and in 2018 at The Guthrie Theater and has been heard nationally on The Moth Radio Hour as well as featured on the podcast.
Seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (320) 632-0960, at the Great River Arts office during business hours, or at the door. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.greatart.org.
