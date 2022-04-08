Taught by Mark Johnston of Historic Design Consulting, a brand new class introduces participants to wood finishes commonly found in older homes. Johnston will discuss the differences between varnishes, stains, dyes and wax. He will describe how to identify finishes in a home and will demonstrate best practices for application, cleaning and repair.
The class is set for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. – noon.
Participants will have the opportunity to practice these techniques at the ca. 1912 Sheehan House in St. Cloud’s South Side Historic University Neighborhood. The two and one-half story Craftsman home was originally owned by Catherine Sheehan and her daughters, Josephine and Katherine. The Sheehans were relatives of local lumber and railroad businessmen, the Foley brothers. The town of Foley near St. Cloud was named for John Foley, the youngest of the four brothers. Current owners, Tom and Mary Mathews, have lovingly cared for the home since they purchased it in the 1970s.
Tools and materials will be supplied.
Answers to questions about registration prices, COVID-19 protocol or refunds/cancellations can be found on the Need-to-Know page at www.rethos.org.
This class is brought to the public by Rethos: Places Reimagined and the Morrison County Historical Society, its Central Minnesota education coordinator.
