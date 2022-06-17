Employees of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Public Works are set to get some new equipment.
Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners heard further information on the costs involved in purchasing Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radio equipment. Following the presentation, they instructed Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski to bring a request for board approval (RBA) to their June 21 meeting.
The total cost of $649,479.14 would come out of the $6.5 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding the county received from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They would purchase a total of 142 new radios — 64 for the Sheriff’s Office and 78 for Public Works.
Morrison County has been on the state’s ARMER system since 2012. It allows them to speak with emergency responders across channels and among agencies from throughout the state in the event of an emergency. The need to upgrade comes as some of the current equipment is becoming obsolete, and law enforcement may soon have to use radios with specific encryption capabilities to meet federal guidelines.
In response to questions at previous meetings, Bryniarski said the county currently has 10 radios that could be repurposed and given to other agencies. They would likely go to fire departments within the county.
“(Granite Electronics Account Manager) Mike (Kahl) and myself have been working the last week going through every radio, making sure that, ‘Hey, this radio’s going to get replaced,’” said Sheriff’s Office Investigative Sergeant Doug Rekstad. “What you see on the screen is all of the Sheriff’s Department, minus our jail. Our jail radios are not due to be updated because we just purchased them in the last two years.”
The total cost of the 64 radios needed for the Sheriff’s Office is $424,121.71 and the 78 for Public Works is $237,777.43. The equipment for Public Works is less expensive because it does not require the encryption capabilities that law enforcement will be utilizing.
“Are we anticipating another conversation, after we get by this one, to talk about our first response teams, both generated or assisted with fire, and our fire departments within the county?” asked Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski.
Bryniarski said that is still a work in progress. He has reached out to representatives from each agency, and none of them have expressly been against doing a 50/50 split with the county to purchase new radios. Though some might not need all of their equipment replaced.
The total price for all the county’s equipment also includes an incentive from Motorola to discount 2% of the total — $12,000 — if the equipment is ordered by the end of the month. With that in mind, the Board is looking to take action on its purchase for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works as soon as it is able.
Bryniarski added that the total cost will change a little bit when the RBA is brought forward, because there may be a couple more radios that need replacement in Public Works. However, there could be fewer in the Sheriff’s Office.
“That addresses all those needs for these radios in the county — Public Works, Sheriff’s Office,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “You’re telling us today that the needs have been met at the jail. There’s no other tails hanging out there?”
Rekstad confirmed that was correct, and that he would have the final numbers figured out by the end of the week.
Regarding the 10 radios that will be repurposed, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if that would be done right away. He asked because, assuming they aren’t broken, he wanted to know if in four or five years they would all have to be replaced at once or if that could just be done gradually as they began to no longer be viable.
“I think the plan would be, put the new ones into service right away,” Rekstad said. “For example, the one that I carry, the one that the sheriff carries, they would be repurposed. Rather we repurpose it to Public Works or we repurpose it to a fire department, and that we would give them to that fire department once we get our stuff.”
He said he has also been told there is a pretty lengthy lead time before the county actually takes possession of the new equipment. For example, he said Kahl has told him that even if the equipment itself is received in a timely manner, it can also take a while to receive accessories such as battery chargers.
“I can’t put a time limit on how long it would be before we would be up and running,” Rekstad said. “We would repurpose them, put all of the new ones into service right away.”
Another question involving the ARMER equipment during previous Board discussions has been if the state would eventually fund the upgrades. The system was put into action by the state, but local emergency crews had to opt in.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen said, in his communication with Rep. Ron Kresha’s office, he was told there was nothing in the current bill’s language specifying that funding could be applied to reimburse agencies which had already paid for an upgrade on their own.
The funding would possibly come from a grant, as well, which would require matching funds.
County Engineer Tony Hennen, in response to a question from Jelinski, said Public Works will likely get one radio that has encryption capabilities. That would possibly be one of the repurposed radios from the Sheriff’s Office.
“I don’t want the sheriff saying, ‘Well, I can’t talk to Tony,’” Jelinski said. “We’re then going back in time. We’re making this deal. I’m very clear that perhaps we don’t need to have them all encrypted. But I would certainly think that your supervisory staff, that’s going to be your command staff having conversation during the big one, would want to have that.”
Rekstad said in the event of a major event such as a natural disaster or mass casualty, all emergency services agencies would be able to communicate on the radios regardless of the encryption capabilities. There are inter-operational channels that are programmed into all of the radios as well as the main radio.
“We have one more Board meeting in the month of June,” Blaine said. “I’ll look for the information from Curt. I’m assuming we’ll have everything we need and this can be an agenda item for the 21st.”
