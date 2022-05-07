Talks continued, Tuesday, on ways Morrison County can allocate the $6.5 million in federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding it received in 2021.
Money has already been committed to a handful of areas since discussions began in January. Others have been discussed at length and remain as options for further funding.
The most expensive of the projects to which funding is currently earmarked is a major renovation to the historic county courthouse. The project — if it were to be completed in full — would cost an estimated $3.896 million. It would include the installation of an elevator and bathrooms on the first floor to make the building ADA compliant, along with replacing the windows.
So far, only 10% — $389,960 — has actually been spent. It was paid to Vetter Johnson Architects to conduct the engineering design portion of the project.
The Board has also approved allocating ARPA funds to pay the salary of new County CFO Curt Bryniarski until the retirement of County Auditor Steve Messerschmidt. It is also funding a project that will bring fiber internet and cable service to the Morrison County Solid Waste Management Facility, a contract with Info-Tech Research Group to improve cybersecurity and $160,000 toward improved mental health services in the county.
“When I took this back and Curt and I were discussing it, what jumped out was the remaining $1.9 million,” Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the County Board, Tuesday.
Previously, the Board has expressed it wants the projects that receive funding to benefit the entire county and save taxpayer money. LeBlanc said one such project the Board could consider would be upgrading the county’s Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radios.
If it was a project the Board was interested in exploring, he offered to ask Sheriff Shawn Larsen to bring more information to a future meeting.
A recent cost estimate for the upgrade, according to LeBlanc, would be about $2.1 million.
“That upgrade would benefit not only the Sheriff’s Office, it would also be for the fire departments in the county, the police departments in the county, as well as the public works radio systems,” LeBlanc said.
He said there is legislation being discussed in St. Paul right now that could determine whether or not the state would fund the radio upgrade, as it will eventually be a requirement. LeBlanc told the Board that the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) did not provide a strong indication either way on if that funding would be approved at the state level.
“If the Board was interested in this project, perhaps again, it’s an earmark of that money and we wait and see when the Legislature adjourns to see which bills pass,” LeBlanc said.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur said he would be in favor of having Larsen present more information to the Board on the radio upgrade. Without looking into it further, he said it sounded like a “perfect use” of ARPA funding.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski also serves as chairman of the Central Minnesota Emergency Services Board. He said the feedback he has received, so far, is “nothing to jump up and down about” in terms of the state Legislature funding the ARMER radio upgrades.
He agreed with LeMieur about the project being a “perfect use” of the funding.
“What this does is, this has the opportunity of not only touching every single person in Morrison County, but it has the absolute probability of touching every commuter that comes through Morrison County,” Jelinski said. “We never know when that emergency is going to strike. We never know where it’s going to be, what time of the day it’s going to be.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he agreed, but he wanted to learn more about the radios. He said he’d like to know what happens with the old radios — if they just have to be thrown out because they no longer work.
He said he supported the idea, but wasn’t in favor of getting rid of the old radios if they could be used for other purposes.
Board Chair Greg Blaine added that he would like some information from other counties in the state that have upgraded their ARMER system, or how they are considering going about it if a project is in the works.
“I think there’s been a lot of perception that this was started by the state, the responsibility should lie within the state to support this rather than a shift to county government,” Blaine said.
He said he was open to being educated further, but also wanted to keep an eye on what happens in St. Paul until the Legislative session ends later this month.
Jelinski said, part of the issue is, there are forthcoming regulations coming from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that will ensure certain pieces of information can’t be broadcast over public radio. In order to do that, the radios have to be encrypted so that those bits of info can only be heard by law enforcement, emergency services, etc.
The current radios do not have that capability.
“That’s just one of the gazillion things that there are,” he said.
He also provided some background information on how the ARMER radio system started. To this day, according to Jelinski, there are still counties in western Minnesota that don’t have the current system for their fire departments.
That, he said, is a big piece of why there was a request to include funding at the state level.
“Now, the question that — the theory behind a lot of it is, there’s a big chunk of allegedly available money in the state — surplus,” Jelinski said. “Of course, everybody wants their fingers in it, and this is no different. It is what it is on how it’s going to shake out. I don’t know the answer.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he was in agreement with Wilson and Blaine in that he wanted to see how everything moves forward at the state level before putting any county ARPA dollars toward the upgrade. He added that he would like to speak with local legislators to get their take on where it’s going to go in St. Paul.
“I would say, gentlemen, one thing that is to our advantage with this issue is the sense that, we do have time,” Blaine said. “We can keep this as an issue of consideration, but this isn’t something that we have to make a decision on right now.”
Blaine added that public safety will be a “tremendous issue” as the November election approaches. He said he expects that if there is no money allocated toward ARMER this year, as the state looks to address public safety, it could be back on the table during the next budget cycle.
“I think, fundamentally, the best thing that we can do is get information that gives us more than just fundamental information or understanding, that we have a clear understanding what this issue is and what the costs of this issue are and all possible funding sources to address this to provide public safety in the county,” he said.
LeBlanc said he would speak with Larsen about coming to a Board meeting to provide more information on what the upgrade will entail.
“Otherwise, I’ll just continue to work through our list that we have and bring those with information and the Board can decide on it as we go,” he said.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard a proposed proclamation for Public Services Recognition Week, which will be brought forward to the May 10 Board meeting;
• Gave Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold the go-ahead to begin working to fill a fiscal supervisor position within the department that will be vacated due to a retirement;
• Discussed a large assembly multiple event application for 2 Tall Tavern in Cushing to host a Tracy Byrd concert, July 9, and a Diamond Rio concert, July 22;
• Discussed a commitment for the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office to participate in the Aumentum Platform project for a countywide tax system upgrade in partnership with the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative;
• Gave County Administrator Matt LeBlanc approval to send a letter of support to Great River Regional Library for federal capital projects grant funding; and
• Agreed to do a site viewing for an interim use permit application, which will push the decision on the matter back to May 24, after it was originally scheduled for May 10.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the project with conditions.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
