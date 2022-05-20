Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said, as of Tuesday, the county still has $1.958 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding that is not allocated or earmarked for a project.
One possible use for that remaining money — or some of it — is new Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) equipment for emergency services in the county. Tuesday, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and Granite Electronics Account Manager Mike Kahl presented the County Board of Commissioners with what such a purchase would entail.
Law enforcement, first response teams, fire departments, public works departments and jail staff have used ARMER radio equipment since 2012. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) will soon require law enforcement to use radios with encryption capabilities to keep classified conversations off of public airwaves. The current equipment being used by the county does not have that technology.
The ARMER system was started by the state of Minnesota to make communications across emergency services entities easier. Kahl said the Motorola equipment used primarily in the county was discontinued in 2014, meaning the company’s support for it ended in 2019.
“It’s our law enforcement that I’m concerned about, as well as everyone else, because it’s not a matter of if we’re going to replace it, it’s when we’re going to replace it,” Larsen said. “I think this is a perfect opportunity to be able to use the (ARPA) funds versus levying money for this.”
The rough cost estimate to replace the equipment for all of the emergency personnel in the county is about $2.15 million. To upgrade the equipment for just the Sheriff’s Office and Morrison County Public Works — the latter of which does not require encryption capabilities — is $675,000.
Larsen added that the old equipment could be kept for parts, or as backup if a radio stops working. The new equipment would include mobile units for vehicles and portable units.
In a previous discussion, Commissioner Greg Blaine questioned whether the state Legislature could possibly allocate funding to counties to upgrade their ARMER equipment, since it is a state program.
Larsen said a representative from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association told him a bill currently in the Legislature doesn’t “appear to be going anywhere.” He also spoke with Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, who he said told him that there is no certainty on the bill. The 2022 Legislative session is scheduled to end Monday, May 23.
“My question, then, becomes maybe more about timing,” Blaine said. “Let’s say, because I believe that the Legislature at some point is going to have to designate money to support a system that the state of Minnesota put in place. Let’s say we designate $675,000 to purchase a bunch of radios now out of our own revenue stream, whether we use ARPA money or we levy for it or whatever. Then, a year from now, in next year’s budget year, there’s an appropriation that’s made. Would we still qualify to get reimbursed our $657,000 if the state looks to their responsibility to fund a program that they started?”
Larsen said he really couldn’t answer that question, but he didn’t see anything on the horizon. If that was the case, however, he suggested the county “bend our representatives’ ears” and let them know they want that funding to be replenished.
Blaine said, in terms of whether the Board funds only county personnel or extends help to other entities was a question he had.
“I think the question we have to ask is, is it our responsibility to supply all of these other entities with these radios if they have the ability or funds to address that,” Blaine said. “The city of Little Falls has ARPA funds. They have the ability to do the same thing. Other independent communities for their fire departments, things like that.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski, who spent several years working in the emergency communications field, pointed out that the ARMER equipment does not belong to the state. Instead, it is a state-owned system that Morrison County — along with all of the other 86 counties in the state — opted into.
If the county does not upgrade its radios — for law enforcement at least — federal agencies will no longer communicate with them over the air if they are working together on a case or incident.
“I was there when everybody got a brand new radio,” Jelinski said. “I remember it very clearly. There was never a caveat that said, ‘Oh, by the way, XYZ, law enforcement agency, fire department, first response team, etc, etc. etc.’ there was never a note that said, ‘And don’t worry, the government will replace these radios.’ That never took place.”
Further, he said there are several first response teams that have no levy authority and, therefore, might have no other means through which they can upgrade their equipment. Police departments and fire departments, for example, can get levy funding through their cities.
“In my opinion, this would be a perfect time to replace their radios if their radios need to be replaced,” Jelinski said. “These radios are not like the radios 30 years ago. They are a small computer.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked if some of the equipment currently being used by the Sheriff’s Office could be passed down to other emergency services that don’t need encrypted radios, such as first response teams and fire departments.
“It depends,” Larsen said. “Like, for law enforcement, we need the encryption. First responders, it’s not a requirement; I don’t believe. There could be some future talks, if it goes forward that, yes, some of our radios could be passed on to first responders.”
Larsen said when he took over as sheriff, he knew there was a lot of equipment being used by the county that was reaching its end of life. As such, he has a line item for radios in his budget each year. He was able to get a reserve started.
If the radios are not funded by ARPA, he said he can use some of those funds to purchase radios for the Sheriff’s Office, but would only be able to buy three or four per year.
“The problem is, if I’m only getting three or four a year, I’m never going to be able to catch up,” he said. “Different warranty plans, different service plans, I’m always trying to catch up.”
He said he has reached out to a handful of counties to see what they are doing about a change he views as “a necessity” for law enforcement. Two of them — Douglas and Kanabec counties — were funding equipment for county entities only.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked how soon he needed to know whether or not ARPA funds could be used for the purchase.
“It’s one of those deals where, it’s going to bring a relief to my budget if we’re able to get the ball rolling,” Larsen said. “I’d say the sooner, the better, just because it’s easier planning and it’s an easier relief for all of us.”
LeMieur and Commissioner Randy Winscher said they were in favor of purchasing the new radios for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works. LeMieur added that he would like to help the other emergency entities in the county, but he would like to explore opportunities with cities, for example, wherein they would include some of their ARPA funding in the purchase.
Jelinski continued to advocate for at least helping the first response teams that do not have any levy authority.
“As far as communications is concerned, we filled a hole that was so empty, it was unbelievable,” Jelinski said, referring to 2012. “To forget those first response teams that are not connected with an agency, don’t have levy authority, is an absolute wrong, as far as I’m concerned.”
Wilson later said he would like to see the issue split into two parts. He was in favor of spending the $675,000 to purchase equipment for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works right away.
The potential second round of purchases would come later after they had time to evaluate what was needed in terms of other emergency personnel in the county.
In considering first response teams, he asked Larsen how much of an advantage it is to have everyone on the same system and using the same equipment. Larsen said, when he first started in law enforcement in 1999, communication between entities was not good.
“We’re getting up to date data versus it being relayed to our dispatch,” he said. “For us to have that play-by-play interaction with them — them being first response team and the fire department — it’s critical.”
Blaine and Wilson said they wanted to wait at least two weeks just in case the Legislature does end up allocating funding for ARMER radio this year.
“It is a very good system,” Kahl said. “It works very well.”
