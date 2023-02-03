Conservation practices are increasing across Minnesota to protect the land and waters and those leading the efforts locally were recognized recently by the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board supervisors for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources in Morrison County throughout the past year.

“We’re extremely proud of this group for their outstanding efforts supporting conservation in Morrison County,” said Shannon Wettstein, Morrison SWCD district manager. “We wanted to thank them for working so closely with the SWCD office and recognize them for being leaders in implementing conservation practices and improving natural resources in our community.”

