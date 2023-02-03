Conservation practices are increasing across Minnesota to protect the land and waters and those leading the efforts locally were recognized recently by the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board supervisors for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources in Morrison County throughout the past year.
“We’re extremely proud of this group for their outstanding efforts supporting conservation in Morrison County,” said Shannon Wettstein, Morrison SWCD district manager. “We wanted to thank them for working so closely with the SWCD office and recognize them for being leaders in implementing conservation practices and improving natural resources in our community.”
Recipients of both the “2022 Morrison County and West Central Area 2 Outstanding Conservationists Award,” are Don andMary and their son, Calvin, of the Tschida Family Farm, Pierz. The Tschida Family Farm was recognized for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources.
The award program is done with support from The Farmer magazine. Nominated by Morrison SWCD, the Tschidas, whose family has operated the farm since 1925, transitioned from dairy to broiler chickens in 1993, and later added beef. They have planted more than 1,000 trees over the years and established native pollinator buffers along the Skunk Platte River to allow wildlife to thrive. Their cropland is sensitive to nutrient loss due to coarse soils, so they closely follow their certified nutrient management plan, storing manure in stacking slabs and using irrigation moisture probes and plant cover crops.
They also work with local agronomists and rotate crops, including corn, soybeans, teff grass, alfalfa, millet and oats. They have been certified in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program and have participated in EQIP and the Conservation Stewardship Program.
“We’re really proud of the Tschidas and what they have done for conservation in Morrison County,” Wettstein said. “Don and Mary, along with their son, Calvin, manage the farm in an environmentally sound manner and are wonderful examples of multi-generation producers doing their part in protecting the land.”
The “2022 Morrison County Wildlife Habitat Steward Award” honors Doug and Jan John of Randall for consistently striving to maximize wildlife habitat value on their lands.
The couple has implemented extensive wildlife habitat management practices that have resulted in creating, maintaining and improving high-quality habitats and those that have promoted biodiversity on their 375-acre farm.
“Doug and Jan have worked closely with the SWCD and managed their property to make the farm sustainable for future generations, increase the long-term quality of wildlife habitat, established more forests and native grasslands and improved the health of their forests,” Wettstein said.
The “2022 Morrison SWCD Extraordinary Contribution Award” was presented to Mike Becker, engineering technician at Morrison SWCD. While performing his responsibilities at Morrison SWCD, Becker has gone “above and beyond” the call of duty by providing positive contributions to the community, the SWCD, other agencies and partners.
“Mike is truly deserving of this award,” Wettstein said. “He consistently displays a can do — will do attitude, is very capable and is always willing to step up and demonstrate those capabilities in the areas of leadership, technical assistance and education not only with his colleagues, but also with numerous agencies, partners, landowners and the local community alike.”
The “2022 Morrison County Local Water Plan – Outstanding Partner Award” was given to Amy Kowalzek, director of Land Services at Morrison County and Mitch Brinks, GIS specialist at Technical Service Area 8 to express deep appreciation for the outstanding leadership and continued support they both have provided in accomplishing the goals and objects of the Morrison County Local Water Plan.
“These two professionals have been role model partners and are key to the county water planning efforts. Efforts which help make Morrison County a better community for future generations to come,” Wettstein said.
Also recognized for her leadership, professionalism and dedication to the Camp Ripley Army Compatible Use Buffer (ACUB) program was Katie Retka, natural resources specialist at Camp Ripley. Retka has played a critical role in the administration of the ACUB program. Serving as the technical cooperative agreements manager, she facilitated coordination between the Board of Water and Soil Resources and the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District with the program requirements of the National Guard Bureau.
“Katie keeps the wheels turning on several administrative tasks that often go unseen,” said Josh Pennington, Camp Ripley environmental supervisor. “It takes a special skill set to manage these very complicated and often changing administrative requirements. The program would be spinning in circles if not for Katie’s diligence and work ethic.”
Nominees to both state and national awards will also be recognized. Lance Chisholm, Morrison SWCD water planner and easement specialist was nominated to the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) for consideration to their “SWCD Employee of the Year Award” which is presented annual at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
Chisholm has executed over 300 easements within the Camp Ripley ACUB program over the last f14 years, protecting over 30,000 acres of land. This has been due to his commitment to the program and the success he has working landowners through the program.
“He is infinitely patient with landowners’ questions, never giving the impression of judging or impatience and has faithfully committed to working one landowner at a time, 40 acres at a time to achieving the 30,000-acre milestone in 2022,” Wettstein said.
Dave Hubner a Morrison SWCD supervisor in District 5, was selected as runner-up for two awards through the Land O’ Lakes Truterra Sustainability program and will be nationally recognized on stage at the Partners in Excellence Conference in Palm Springs, California this February.
As runner-up for the “Farmer Advocacy Award,” Hubner has demonstrated willingness and the ability to serve a mentor and educator for producers within the Central Minnesota area by being a part of a National Wildlife Federation Conservation Champion team, speaking at two winter conservation agronomy meetings, hosting a field day and serving on the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District Board.
Hubner was also nominated as runner-up for the “Innovation MVP Farmer Award.” This award is based on his willingness to try new conservation practices. Hubner has been one of the first for many of his practices, including buying a vertical tillage unit, planting new and upcoming cover crop species and running soil health assessments on his acres.
“Dave has made sustainability part of his operation and strives for other area producers to do the same,” said Tom Brutscher, Morrison SWCD Board member.
