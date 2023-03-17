Apple Tree Dental

Patient Jeffrey Lawson sits in the new waiting area at the Apple Dental Little Falls Center.

 Photo courtesy of Emma Larson

Apple Tree Dental announced the grand opening event for the new Little Falls Center for Dental Health, located within CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

The grand opening is set for Tuesday, March 21, starting at noon. It will feature a ribbon cutting, and tours of the clinic. The community is invited to attend the event at 808 Third St. SE, in the Franciscan and Lindbergh conference rooms.

Load comments