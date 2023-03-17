Apple Tree Dental announced the grand opening event for the new Little Falls Center for Dental Health, located within CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.
The grand opening is set for Tuesday, March 21, starting at noon. It will feature a ribbon cutting, and tours of the clinic. The community is invited to attend the event at 808 Third St. SE, in the Franciscan and Lindbergh conference rooms.
Apple Tree Dental, which was co-founded in 1985 by Michael Helgeson, DDS, and three colleagues, first opened the Little Falls Center for Dental Health as an outreach clinic using customized dental equipment on wheels. Apple Tree’s mobile dental offices were designed to be brought to outreach locations, including nursing homes, assisted living centers, and Head Start centers, to be used for on-site care by the organization’s specialized clinicians.
The Little Falls Center was launched in 2016, and over the next few years, plans to build a permanent new clinic were underway. The COVID-19 pandemic put fundraising efforts and construction plans on hold, but with generous funding from the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, the Otto Bremer Trust, and South Country Health Alliance, a new permanent clinic has been built.
Additional support has been provided by A-dec, Central Lakes College, CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital, the Minnesota Dental Foundation, the Minnesota Department of Health, Morrison County, Morrison County Public Health, the National Children’s Oral Health Foundation, Patterson Dental, Primus Dental, and Sourcewell.
“We really wouldn’t have been able to build the new Little Falls Center without some amazing support,” said Mary Larkin, Apple Tree’s Development and Marketing Director. “This project was delayed because of the pandemic, so it’s especially fulfilling to see it come to life now.”
“We joined in collaboration with the community to help advance oral and overall health outcomes in Morrison County and the surrounding areas,” said Stephanie Albert, president of Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation.
The Otto Bremer Trust also provided major funding for the new Center.
“OBT is elated to support the renovation of Apple Tree Dental’s Little Falls Center,” said Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee of the Otto Bremer Trust. “The center’s location within CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital achieves efficiency and effectiveness by allowing people to schedule more than one appointment on the same day, saving time for those traveling from remote rural areas.”
“Morrison County was in need of more dental access. We are pleased that the Community Reinvestment Grant awarded to Apple Tree provided the foundation to expand services to Morrison County and resulted in building and equipping a new dental clinic within the hospital. It is a win-win for medical and dental services in the area,” said Leota Lind, CEO of South Country Health Alliance.
Dr. Michael Helgeson, Apple Tree’s CEO, thanked the incredible staff at the Little Falls Center, who worked so hard during the pandemic, and all the donors who made the new Center possible.
“With our team and broad community support, the Little Falls Center officially became our eighth beautiful new Center for Dental Health in Minnesota. When leaders in Morrison County said, ‘Mike, we need an Apple Tree in Little Falls’ we were deeply honored to join forces to make it happen,” he said.
