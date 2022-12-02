University of Minnesota Extension is committed to supporting women in agriculture and the unique opportunities and challenges they face. The Extension’s collaboration with Annie’s Project brings these women together to gain valuable insights into important matters affecting their lives, all while building a network of supportive peers.
The course will cover five specific risk management topics and facilitate discussions relevant to their farm business and community. Course topics will include financial reporting, human resources, legal, market risk, and production metrics.
Each class of the course will be held Thursday evenings for six weeks. Registrants should plan to attend all six sessions. Classes are from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., with a meal served at 5:30 p.m. Dates are Jan. 26, and Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23 and March 2, 2023. All classes will be held at the University of Minnesota Extension Regional Office of St. Cloud, 3601 18th St. S., Suite 113, St. Cloud.
The course fee is $99 and includes all meals and materials. To register, visit http://z.umn.edu/CMNAn nies or call (320) 632-0161. Register early; space is limited.
Launched in 2002, Annie’s Project: Education for Farm Women is dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm enterprises and empowering women to be better business partners. To learn more, visit anniesproject.org.
Those with questions or who need assistance with registration, can contact Anthony Adams (ext. 5) or Dana Adams (ext. 3) at (320) 255-6169.
Quincy Sadowski is an Extension educator for horticulture.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.