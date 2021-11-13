Steve Backowski has some serious stats behind his name.
In 37 years with Morrison County Public Works — the last 34 as county engineer — he has put up lofty numbers that anyone in his profession would be proud to boast. He is quick to assert, however, that he played only a role in the many accomplishments and projects the department has achieved during his tenure.
“It takes work to engineer projects, and our staff has to pick it up to get it done,” Backowski said. “They’ve done that for a long time. The county’s very fortunate to have the work ethic and the people that we’ve had over the years. We’ve had good people. I wish I could name them all.”
Backowski is in his final month as Morrison County engineer. He announced his retirement in August, effective at the end of November. He leaves behind a legacy and a list of accomplishments that speak to not only his passion for his work, but also his ability to broker partnerships, secure funding and motivate his employees.
Since beginning his first of 10 terms as county engineer in 1987, he has converted 215 miles of gravel county road to paved highways. Of the 239 bridges in Morrison County, the department has replaced 111 deficient structures.
Financially, his department has managed more than $165 million in construction contracts, along with hundreds of maintenance projects.
“I was blessed with good predecessors,” he said. “Some of the best county engineers in the state were Izzy Fellbaum and Ken Paulson. What I inherited was a pretty good system to work off of. That’s followed up with good county boards and good staff. When you’ve got all that, my job’s easy.”
A native of Flensburg, after graduating from North Dakota State University in Fargo, Backowski got his first job at Black & Veatch in Overland Park, Kansas. He worked in the power section, where he helped design a coal-fire power plant in San Diego and was part of the team that installed the first fiber optic line from El Paso, Texas, to Yuma, Arizona.
In 1984, he came home to Morrison County when Paulson hired him as an assistant county engineer. He was appointed by the County Board to a one-year term as county engineer three years later, and was subsequently appointed to nine four-year terms, the latest of which was in 2020. He has answered to a total of 23 different Morrison County commissioners.
There are several projects of which Backowski is particularly proud.
One of those is the Fletcher Creek Flood Mitigation Project north of Little Falls, which was completed in 2004.
“When we talk about that, that’s something that had festered in Little Falls, Morrison County, for like 150 years, I think,” he said. “... whenever there was a heavy rain event, you had something happening in the northeast part of Little Falls.”
The project fell into place when the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) was going to reconstruct Highway 371 in the area. It partnered with Morrison County Public Works and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway to make improvements to the floodplain to ensure its work would not make matters worse.
To put the project in motion, the County Board agreed to purchase the Fletcher Creek Campground to use for an overflow channel. Backowski then helped work out an agreement with BNSF to re-do their track so Public Works could upgrade a culvert crossing.
“The drainage structures weren’t capable of handling those rain events, and when they filled up, then the Fletcher Creek over-topped and it started coming this way into Little Falls and you had things under water,” Backowski said.
Public Works was able to work with MnDOT for a hydraulic analysis, because it was a complicated project. The Fletcher Creek is a protected waterway with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), so Backowski and his staff — which now consists of about 30 people, including engineering, maintenance, solid waste and administration — had to maintain flow so as not to disrupt the fisheries.
The work resulted in increased capacities of the drainage structures along the creek and the construction of an overflow channel that carries excess water to the Mississippi River. Along with the work, Backowski and his staff had to work out the contract bidding and management.
“We haven’t had a situation or an event after that,” he said
“When you look back at it, this thing, it’s over 150 years before all the parties came together and fixed it,” Backowski said.
Accomplishing such a project takes a great deal of cooperation. That is something Backowski said has been essential in all of the projects he’s completed over the years.
Not only does he often have to write grants to secure funding, he also has to get the blessing of the County Board to move forward. Then he works with other agencies — such as MnDOT and BNSF on the Fletcher Creek project — to make sure everyone will be happy with the results.
Ensuring a project happens also often involves working with the public. Backowski and his staff work to secure right of way from local landowners, and it takes cooperation on all ends.
“We’ve always worked hard to get public consensus,” he said. “They maybe don’t agree with you all the time, but in the end, they do agree that the project should get done. If you can put that together, I think you’re over the hump to a successful project. My staff and I have never tried to force things down people’s throats. We bend over backwards, I think, to try to accommodate their issues, and I think that’s the right approach.”
One of Backowski’s favorite places in the county is Belle Prairie Park. His department has played no small part in making it the nature and recreation destination it is today.
“It’s quite a gem for the county to have this under public ownership so people can have a place to come and enjoy the outdoors,” he said.
Currently, his crews can be found eliminating invasive plants such as buckthorn and prickly ash that take over the floor of the forest. Public Works is working with a DNR forester to keep that project moving forward and maintain the health of the natural forest in the park.
Backowski has worked to get Belle Prairie Park and the Soo Line Trail designated as regional facilities, so they are eligible for Legacy Funds. These are essential for the continued improvements taking place on both.
Along with writing grants, Backowski has also had to wear the hat of lobbyist at times during the last four decades. He has taken trips to Washington, D.C. to meet with local legislators to help secure federal funding for several of the projects the county has completed.
“I think it’s more, making a decision that you are going to focus on that and concentrate to try to obtain it,” Backowski said. “It takes work to write a good grant, and then it takes work, if you’re successful, to build it. It all has to fit into everything else that’s going on.”
That last point is also no small task. The Highway Department is responsible for 730 miles of roadway. That work doesn’t go away when there is a big project in progress. Between Public Works and the Highway Department, Backowski said it’s oftentimes similar to operating a miniature version of MnDOT.
The true test of how that work is going, he said, comes in the winter with snow and ice control. Backowski said when people are going in the ditch or are unable to make it out of their driveways to get to work in the morning, he knows there are problems.
Though, that is almost never the case.
“Our maintenance guys are the best,” Backowski said. “When you have people from outside the county calling and giving them accolades — we’ve had people from outside the county call and ask, ‘Can you come down and plow our roads?’ You know that’s a pretty good sign.”
Grants from the state and DNR have helped pay for another one Backowski’s favorite projects, the Soo Line Trail. The bridge near the Blanchard Dam in Bellevue Township is a particular attraction.
Built for the Soo Line in 1909, the steel truss bridge was no longer in use after the railway was abandoned in 1993. In 2007, it was converted to a pedestrian/ATV trail. It was a tough project from the standpoint of working with state legislators to secure bonding money, as well as figuring out how to work on the structure high above the Mississippi.
“I view this to be one of our real successes, that we got it in this condition and it’s 120-plus years old,” Backowski said. “It’s a beautiful spot. It really is a destination for people using the trail.”
There has been one project Backowski said he has been involved with since the beginning of his tenure in Morrison County, going all the way back to 1984. That is the conversion of the landfill from a 40-acre gravel pit that was under a closure order at one time to a 760-acre, state-of-the-art, subtitle D compliant facility.
“The decision to go with a landfill was a very difficult one because everything you hear is, landfills are bad,” Backowski said. “Landfills aren’t all that bad when they’re engineered properly and managed and operated correctly.”
Along with being a one-stop-shop to get rid of pretty much any unwanted household item and being equipped with all the latest and most environmentally friendly technology and practices, the landfill also supplies the county with gravel for road construction products. There is even enough that other municipalities can purchase it to provide an extra revenue stream for the county.
“We run with this facility, and with the revenues it generates we do the work we need,” Backowski said. “This is another real success.”
He said being the Morrison County engineer has been “his life” for the last 34 years. Even when he’s not on the clock, he’s checking out road signs and ditches to make sure everything looks right and there are no safety concerns. It’s a 24/7 job, but Backowski said it’s been worth it.
“You have such gratitude when you begin a project and you work through all the issues,” he said.
He said he decided to retire now because “it was either now or I’d never leave.”
Really, he said he just kind of knew it was time to hang up the reflective vest for good. As he’s gotten older, technology and regulations have changed, and projects seem to have more and more strings attached when there is outside funding involved.
The stresses pile up, and after enough time, Backowski said “you get kind of worn out.”
Still, he takes great pride in what he and his staff have accomplished over the years, and he is honored to have been able to serve his home county for 37 years.
“I always like taking in the certificates of completion to the County Board and having it all built and giving them the opportunity to look at what we’ve done there,” Backowski said. “There’s a lot of gratitude as you get to the end zone.”
