Swanville Public School announced the November Senior High Student of the Month is senior Amelia Hudalla. She is the daughter of Chet and Jen Hudalla.
Hudalla participates in many school activities. She is a three-sport athlete, participating in volleyball for most of her high school career, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She also added trapshooting to her resume as a freshman.
Since her sophomore year, Hudalla has served on Student Council. She also participated in theatrical productions her junior and senior years.
Achievements for Hudalla include being on the A Honor Roll each grading period since ninth grade, being Athlete of the Month in all of her sports, All Conference Academic for basketball and softball her junior year and All Conference honorable mention for basketball her junior year.
“Amelia is an excellent student who dedicates herself to both the academic and extracurricular sides of school,” said Jason Lee, science instructor. “During school hours, she can be seen studying for several difficult college classes. After school, Amelia is always active in one of several sports. She pushes herself to high levels of achievement and drives her teammates to do the same. Amelia has figured out what it means to lead others, especially by example. After seeing her succeed in high school, I look forward to seeing her many successes yet to come.”
Hudalla said her favorite thing about school is “The things I’m involved in and hanging out with my friends. I also enjoy spending my free time down in the elementary, working with little kids.”
She advises other students: “As hard as it sometimes seems, push yourself in school. Set your standards high. It pays off in the end. Get yourself involved in school, that’s where all the memories are really made.”
Outside of school, Hudalla is active in her church, being a Vacation Bible School leader, teaching summer rec activities and chaperoning group home individuals at local events.
“I was lucky enough to have Amelia as a fifth-grade student during my first year of teaching and now have had her as my TA for the past year and a half. She brings a positive attitude every single day and works hard at everything she does,” said Elementary Teacher Carly Andres. “Amelia has a special way of relating to young students. She is patient when helping them with their work and takes interest in getting to know the students. Amelia seamlessly balances her school work which includes college courses, multiple sports/ activities, family, friends, as well as holding a part-time job. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition.”
Hudalla enjoys all athletics, hanging with friends, sleeping, driving around, hunting and spending time with family.
Following graduation, Hudalla plans to attend the University of North Dakota for occupational therapy.
