Amelia Hudalla

Swanville Public School announced the November Senior High Student of the Month is senior Amelia Hudalla. She is the daughter of Chet and Jen Hudalla.

Hudalla participates in many school activities. She is a three-sport athlete, participating in volleyball for most of her high school career, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She also added trapshooting to her resume as a freshman.

Load comments