A Morrison County resident has been charged after nearly $43,000 in charitable gambling funds were stolen from the Swanville Lions Club.
Ethan Lee Kestner, 19, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony theft. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, in January, a special agent with the Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) was assigned to investigate the theft of electronic pull tab (E-tab) gambling funds from the Stone Hill Bar and Grill, located on 230th Street, west of Randall.
The Stone Hill Bar and Grill offered charitable gambling through the Swanville Lions Club, which ended in December 2022. The Lions Club pulled its charitable gambling from the venue, according to the report, due to “a large amount of cash gone missing” from the E-tab gambling funds.
The complaint states that, in mid-December 2022, the Swanville Lions Club’s former gambling manager provided a recorded statement to an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. In the statement, he allegedly told law enforcement that roughly $24,000 in E-tab funds were missing from the bar.
According to the report, the former gambling manager said he spoke to the bar manager earlier in December 2022 about the problem. The bar manager told him, the complaint states, that his adult son, Kestner, was playing E-tabs on credit and not paying for the games. The former gambling manager told law enforcement that the theft was discovered “due to an unusual spike” in E-tab activity at the bar, the payments for which were allegedly not received.
According to the gambling manager, he believed the theft of gambling funds started in around October 2022.
On Jan. 5, the special agent examined the E-tab cashier’s logs sent to him by the Minnesota Gambling Control Board. It was then she noted a “considerable amount of unusual activity” occurred between October 2022 and December 2022, including on days when the bar was closed or after business hours. She also noticed that the unusually high activity tended to occur while the bar manager was logged in as the cashier.
A little more than a month later, the special agent spoke with Kestner and the bar manager. The complaint states that the bar manager denied being involved in the theft of
E-tab funds. He also allegedly denied having ever played the E-tabs on credit and not making payments.
The special agent then spoke to Kestner who, according to the report, admitted that he would go to the bar on days and times it was closed to play the E-tab machines. However, he allegedly claimed that he “did not fully realize that he was playing with real money on the tablets.”
According to the report, he told law enforcement that he signed in to play using his father’s account. He denied that his father ever participated with him.
Further reports received by the special agent and Minnesota Gambling Control Board alleged they showed the net amount of money that should have been deposited into the bank account each month from charitable gambling funds at the bar and grill.
Records show, according to the complaint, that between October 2022 and December 2022, the E-tab cash that was owed to the Swanville Lions Club was short by $42,869.53.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.