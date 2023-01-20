Swanville Public School announced that the December 2022 Junior High Student of the Month, is eighth-grader Allison Bernadot. She is the daughter of Christi and Bryan Allen
Bernadot enjoys playing volleyball and basketball. She has played volleyball, basketball and softball since seventh grade, and also participated in elementary sports. She is consistently on the Honor Roll.
Her favorite thing about school is participating in gym and art.
Outside of school, Bernadot is involved in church events and youth group activities.
“Allie is a wonderful student to have in class. She sets high academic standards for herself and works hard to achieve them. She is a very mature young lady who never complains or makes excuses when things do not go as planned,” said Social Studies teacher Tom Bzdok. “Allie always has a smile on her face and puts everyone around her in a joyful mood. Allie is well liked by her classmates because she is kind and friendly toward everyone. Allie is the type of student who will make the right decisions in life and is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.”
Bernadot offers this advice to other students: “Just because someone says you can’t do something doesn’t mean you can’t do it. Do your best and try to achieve it.”
She plans to attend college to become a lawyer and to continue playing volleyball.
