Little Falls Community High School announced that Aliza Kresha has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Ron and Wendy Kresha.
Kresha’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by her continual presence on the A Honor Roll and her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior.
Kresha is a three-sport athlete for the Flyers, participating in cross country during the fall athletic season, Nordic skiing during the winter and track and field during the spring. Her leadership skills are admirable and are evidenced by her selection as a team captain for skiing during her senior season and cross-country as a junior and senior.
Participating in Concert Choir and Jubileers are activities that bring a smile to Kresha’s face. It is easy to see how much she loves to share music with an audience. Involvement in the school musical as a sophomore, junior and senior round out Kresha’s list of high school accomplishments.
“The past four years I have had Aliza in choir and the spring musical and she has been such an outstanding student and leader. Aliza is a passionate musician participating in Concert Choir, Jubileers and the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota,” said Camilla Larson, LFCHS choir director.
“She comes to class every day with a positive attitude ready to work and an awesome smile that lights up a whole room! She is so fun to watch in her choir concerts because her face always radiates pure joy when singing. You can tell she just loves making music. Outside of choir, you can catch Aliza in cross-country, Nordic skiing, track and the spring musical. I have loved watching her push herself as she has set goals and worked hard to accomplish them whether on a cross-country course, skiing, on the track or on stage performing. She is committed to her activities and still has time to stay on top of her academics and volunteer in the community and at church and that is why Aliza is deserving of this honor,” Larson said.
Kresha enjoys sharing her musical gifts with her community of faith as a vocalist.
When fortunate enough to have some free time, Kresha enjoys cross-country, track, skiing, participating in musicals, reading, baking and playing piano. She also loves singing, whether it is in school or the Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota.
Kresha plans to complete a service year through Americorps next year. The following year she will enroll at the University of Iowa to pursue a degree in journalism.
