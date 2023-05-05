Extension sig

A cooperative effort, dubbed the Alfalfa Scissor-cut and PEAQ (Predictive Equation for Alfalfa Quality) stick Project, has a long history in Central Minnesota of helping farmers manage first cutting alfalfa harvests. The main goal of the project is to encourage timely alfalfa harvests to balance the intersection of greatest Relative Feed Value (hereafter referred to as RFV) and maximum dry matter yield. In partnership with the Central Minnesota Forage Council and regional agribusiness, Extension staff, cooperating farmers and others will be collecting alfalfa samples twice-weekly beginning mid-May through first cutting. To date, arrangements have been made to collect samples and report resulting forage quality analyses for multiple locations in six counties. These include Benton, Carver, McLeod, Morrison, Stearns and Wright counties.

The very first samples will be taken when the alfalfa is approximately 16 inches tall. Samples will be taken on Mondays and Thursdays ,until the field is harvested.

