Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka, left, presents City Engineer Greg Kimman with a plaque for the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport crosswinds runway being named the 2021 Project of the Year by the Minnesota Council of Airports.
A project that took decades to complete was worth the wait.
Monday, Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka presented City Engineer Greg Kimman with a plaque commemorating the fact the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport’s crosswinds runway project was named “Project of the Year” by the Minnesota Council of Airports.
The project included the construction of a 2,855-foot, north/south runway. It brought the airport into compliance Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards regarding wind coverage. Prior to the new runway being added, the main, east/west runway had a wind coverage of 92.05%, while the FAA goal for pilots to be able to land in adverse weather is 95%.
Prior to the completion of the new runway, the airport had only a grass runway for aviators needing to take a north/south approach or start. That could not be used in the winter. The wind coverage at the airport with the two paved runways is 97.57%.
“We’re very proud of this, because many years of work went into that,” Zylka said.
The project was finally completed thanks in large part to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Zylka and Kimman expressed gratitude to District 8 Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, who helped secure that funding for the city of Little Falls.
“It took us over 20 years to get to this point,” Kimman said. “As you mentioned, Rep. Stauber helped considerably to get momentum for this project moving forward.”
He also recognized KLJ for its engineering work to design the runway and Kraemer Trucking and Excavating, which was the contractor that completed the project.
Kimman said adding the second paved runway has been a nice addition to the airport. He said its impact for local aviators has already been apparent.
“It shows just by the amount of traffic that we’ve got out there that this really does help the airport with improved safety and usage,” Kimman said. “We’ve got a number of new hangars going up; private hangars. All of our public hangars that we rent out are full. There’s a waiting list for it. There’s a lot of activity going on out at the airport.”
