Detention costs

A graph provided by Morrison County Community Corrections shows the budgeted versus actual costs to the county for contracted detention beds in recent years. A potential contract wth Lake Prairie Youth Program could cut that cost to $66,612.50 per year.

 Graph by Morrison County Community Corrections

The state of Minnesota has lost more than 300 beds for secure juvenile detention since 2016.

To help curb the impact of that decrease, Morrison County is set to enter an agreement for a secure detention bed at Prairie Lakes Youth Program in Willmar. The agreement will be for a shared bed with Carver County, meaning Morrison County will only incur half of the cost for the one-year deal.

Load comments