The state of Minnesota has lost more than 300 beds for secure juvenile detention since 2016.
To help curb the impact of that decrease, Morrison County is set to enter an agreement for a secure detention bed at Prairie Lakes Youth Program in Willmar. The agreement will be for a shared bed with Carver County, meaning Morrison County will only incur half of the cost for the one-year deal.
“Facilities are full almost every day,” said Morrison County Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern. “Unless you have a contracted bed, you call them and say, ‘Do you have a spot available? I have a youth who doesn’t have anywhere to go, cannot return home, I need to have him helped.’ They say, ‘Sorry, we’re full unless you have a contract.’”
In that case, unless probation is involved, law enforcement ends up making phone calls — potentially all over the state — in an attempt to find a secure detention bed. If they’re unable to do so, they have to watch them in a secure juvenile room, according to Kern. That takes an officer or deputy off of the streets.
Kern said she and Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold explored the idea of contracting a bed to see if it was cost-effective. What they determined was that the cost for the agreement is contained within the county’s out of home placement budget.
Since 2019, the county has spent more than $100,000 per year on out of home detention placements alone. The cost for Morrison County’s portion of the contract is $66,612.50. It will be billed monthly for about $5,551.
“Prairie Lakes Youth Program typically has some openings,” Kern said. “They’re willing to entertain a shared contract with us so that we’re not on the hook for a whole year of detention costs. We’re on the hook for 182.5 days of detention costs.”
She said the shared contract helped ensure the county would not be signing a contract under which it might have unused days.
In researching the idea, she said they also wanted to make sure they would use at least 182 days of detention per year. Going back to 2018, they have exceeded that number every year.
“One of the things that stands out, of course is, we spend that much money for 11 kids or 12 kids — yes, we do, for secure detention,” Kern said. “It is not inexpensive. But, again, it is necessary.”
Vold added that, in discussions with both the Little Falls Police Department and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, both expressed support for the agreement.
He added, however, that the agreement will not necessarily guarantee a bed will be available at Prairie Lakes. This could be the case if Carver County is using a bed and the facility is full, or if Morrison County has more kids needing detention than anticipated.
Ultimately, he said it will be vital for Kern to maintain what is currently a good relationship with her counterparts in Carver County.
“As we said, we can’t put two kids in one bed, nor can we cut them in half and serve each half of a kid,” Vold said. “It is going to rely with Nicole having some good communications with the Carver County Corrections Director.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine said, when he thinks of out of home placement, his mind goes to children in need of care. He asked for clarification that the situation being discussed was in reference to children who have broken the law.
Kern said that was the case. If it is law enforcement who is putting a hold on them, they’ve been alleged to have committed a new crime. She said, in many cases, detention action happens in the event of an assaultive crime.
As an example, she said there was recently a case in which law enforcement was called to a home because a child had assaulted his parents.
“The parents said, ‘We don’t feel safe with him in the home, so he needs to be removed,’” Kern said. “We had nowhere for him. There wasn’t another family member willing to step up and take him, There wasn’t a place that he could be held in a group home or something because he was out of control. He was aggressive and violent.”
In that case, short-term detention would be a reasonable option.
She added that detention is an option they try to avoid, whenever possible. Law enforcement is often able to diffuse a situation simply by putting a juvenile in the back of their car and driving around long enough for them to calm down.
However, if the child is struggling with mental health, under the influence of drugs or all of the above plus being aggressive, they cannot be allowed to stay in the home. This is done to help ensure the safety of both the child and their family. In that case, detention becomes necessary.
Kern said it also becomes necessary in probation cases if a juvenile attempts to “take off” from a residential facility, or if they’re acting out at school to the point they can’t be controlled. A short stay in secure detention allows them to “cool off.”
“It’s not necessarily a long-term thing, but it is a tool that we utilize, and it is something that law enforcement needs to (have) available to them so in the middle of the night, they’re not taking deputies and driving all over the state to try and find a place for a child,” Kern said.
Vold said there are times, though, when probation does place kids in detention for longer. That is part of why a dozen or so kids can account for 182 or more days per year.
Noting that the number of detention days was more than 300 in 2022, Commissioner Bobby Kasper asked if it would be more worthwhile to take on a full-year agreement, rather than one shared with another county.
Kern said she and Vold did not want to put the county “on the hook” for more days than it needed. They always hope that it will not need that many, and this first contract will give them a good opportunity to see if the shared model works, needs to be adjusted or scrapped altogether.
“We always like to try to find alternatives,” she said. “Hope Yoder is the juvenile agent in my office. She does an amazing job with working with these kids. My hope is that we don’t need that many days.”
Kern said putting juveniles in the jail was also not an option, as a lot would have to be done to bring Morrison County’s facility up to federal compliance. One of those would be that they would have to provide education in the jail, as juveniles are expected to have school, Monday through Friday, when in detention.
Vold said the prospect of having space for juveniles — which would have to be separate from adults — was on Sheriff Shawn Larsen’s radar as talks continue about a new jail in the near future continue.
“There are options, but of course, we designed this jail and opened it in 1990,” Vold said. “Things have changed since then.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if the $100,000-plus the county spends annually on detention out of home placements was solely the responsibility of the county.
Kern said it is entirely county taxpayer funded. They receive no help from the state.
“It’s an ongoing cost that we have in maintaining the health, safety and welfare of our citizens,” she said.
Winscher also asked, if there is not a bed at Prairie Lakes for a Morrison County juvenile and they have to be taken elsewhere, if that cost is above and beyond that of the contract.
Kern said the agreement was made with the understanding that Carver County’s going to be using the bed, and that there will likely be times they have to pay for placement in other facilities. However, even if Carver County is using the bed, if Prairie Lakes has another one available, Morrison County will get preference over jurisdictions that don’t have an agreement in place.
“My hope, and I believe it to be true, is that on most days we will have a better opportunity to get a bed at Prairie Lakes with a phone call with a contract than not having a contract and calling all over the place,” Kern said.
