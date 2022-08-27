Divine intervention and inspiration played no small role in opening Agape Manor in Little Falls.
A new 15-bed women’s recovery home, the Agape Manor is located at 301 Third St. SE, the former Waller House Inn bed and breakfast. It offers women an additional two years of skill building after clinical rehabilitation ends in a faith-based, community environment. It will be mostly double-occupancy, with a shared bathroom in each two-person room.
“I think it’s coming together as — God has just aligned everything,” said House Manager Natalie Baulos. “Everything is working just exactly as it should be. Things are just falling right into place. It just feels so led by the Holy Spirit. I’m so sure and so confident in what God’s doing here because, (everything) prior to getting to this point has been just God all the way. It’s like, ‘Why would He stop now?’”
Agape Manor is part of Lighthouse Beginnings, a nonprofit organization started by Dawn Conroy-Adkisson and her husband, Scott Adkisson. The couple owns Diversion Solutions, which offers help for issues such as driving license reinstatement and employment for individuals on criminal diversion.
Working in criminal diversion, Conroy-Adkisson said she and her husband were helping a lot of individuals who had felony drug charges or arrests stemming from alcohol use. She said, often, it is apparent that all of what they were facing was likely due to their use of drugs or alcohol.
“We believe firmly in second chances, which is why we do diversion,” Conroy-Adkisson said.
She said the referrals they received typically lasted about 12 months, which wasn’t enough time for many individuals. As such, Adkisson had the idea to start a non-profit that would further support them in their recovery journey.
Conroy-Adkisson said people who they had worked with often contacted them because they were having a hard time finding housing. That is when it hit them that, rather than helping them find a place to live, they could provide one.
They formed Lighthouse Beginnings but, at first, “nothing happened,” according to Conroy-Adkisson. Owning offices for Diversion Solutions in both Minneapolis and Brainerd, they decided to move from Red Wing to Brainerd and give the non-profit a go in a new location.
“Since we have been here, we knew this is why we were supposed to be here,” she said.
Since June 1, they have already opened three men’s recovery homes in Brainerd. Agape Manor in Little Falls is their first home for women.
The goal, she said, is to provide a warm, welcoming environment in which women can connect with resources they need and learn the skills necessary as they transition out of jail or clinical rehabilitation.
“As you see, we don’t want things to feel institutionalized,” Conroy-Adkisson said. “A lot of these homes feel very institutionalized. We’ve visited a few and you’ll have, like, folding chairs stuffed up in the corner. That’s not it. We want nice things. We want them to feel like they’re worth every bit of love and support.”
One day she was searching online for potential properties they could purchase when the 6,000 square foot home in Little Falls popped up. She said she knew right away it would be the perfect place for their women’s home.
The only problem was, being a new non-profit, they didn’t have enough funding to purchase the home. That is when Shawn and Anna Hunstad, fellow members of Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church, stepped in.
“(The Hunstads) approached and said that they would like to purchase the house,” Conroy-Adkisson said. “We didn’t ask. It just happened. It was a God thing, for sure. We all came to see it together and decided, ‘Yes. It’s meant to be.’”
“From my standpoint, I was lucky enough to meet Scott and Dawn at church up in Brainerd,” Shawn Hunstad said. “Just the little bit that I got to know them and understood their vision and things that they wanted to do for, in this case, the women, it just touched us. We said, ‘You know what, we need to try to help where we can.’”
Agape Manor officially opened, Aug. 18, when an open house allowed community members to check out all the historic, 1897 home has to offer. Conroy-Adkisson said she wants it to feel like a “house of healing,” where women in recovery can feel safe and supported in a community that will walk through this chapter of their lives with them.
Applications are already being accepted, and Conroy-Adkisson said they had already received a few, as of Aug. 18. Their preference, she said, is that a majority of the women living in the home have completed some form of treatment and have “some sobriety under their belt.” However, she did not want that to deter anyone from applying.
“We will take a chance on somebody who’s not in long-term sobriety, because if you have enough women that are, that can support them,” she said. “But, the reality is, this is the recovery portion. This is not the treatment.”
As such, the women will also be expected to share in chores, such as upkeep and cleaning of the house and property. They will have to attend church along with a weekly Bible study/house meeting. There also will be employment or school requirements.
Part of ensuring the home is everything they want it to be is putting people who have been in their guests’ shoes in positions of leaderships. Baulos and Ashley German, a member of the Lighthouse Beginnings Board who just received her certificate to be a peer recovery support specialist, were roommates at Teen Challenge Minnesota.
Conroy-Adkisson said the group who works for them is an “amazing bunch,” all of whom are in long-term recovery.
“Even if they’re not certified peer support specialists, they are peer support specialists, because they’ve done it,” she said. “They’ve walked the walk and they’ve done the work.”
Baulos said, as house manager, she will help the women get established and “on their feet.” She will aid them in finding jobs and following through on treatment or anything else they might have to do as they transition.
Most importantly, however, she wants to shower “them in love” and walk alongside them in partnership.
“I know what worked for me,” she said. “What it was, was strong connection and a relationship with the Lord, too. This is a faith-based program where the Lord is incorporated and walking together and learning together. God is no respecter of person, he is going to use them to grow me. It’s going to be something that the Lord’s going to be doing, specifically with the women and myself.”
Conroy-Adkisson said Baulos, German and the other volunteers can also provide hope and encouragement. They are proof that it is possible to get through the difficult process of recovery and be “everything that God made them to be.”
Conroy-Adkisson said the day of the open house was an emotional one for her. Thinking back to how it all started and how they got to Agape Manor being open, she said everything was “exactly how it’s supposed to be.”
“It went from a conversation to a vision to a reality,” German said. “There was no kicking doors in to make it happen. They just opened. That just was so Spirit led.”
She added that there had been many moments throughout the day when they took stock of what was happening, and the fact it was all part of God’s plan. It will be a place they can be a family to the women in the home, and help them “walk in the freedom” she and Baulos get to experience every day.
German echoed Conroy-Adkisson’s earlier sentiment in that the biggest thing they could offer was hope. That, she said, is powerful.
“For so many years, I had no hope,” German said. “I had done a 30-day, 60-day; I had done secular treatments and I had gone through that. I had white-knuckled it to stay sober, but I was so empty and I had no hope. No hope that I’d have a future, no hope that my life could be restored in any way — and I’m walking in freedom now.
“My life has been restored, my relationships have been restored, with my kids, it’s incredible,” she continued. “Women coming in here, being right here where they’re at, where we’ve already been, we can offer them hope that, ‘Hey, it’s gonna get better. Your life is just beginning. Everything that’s already happened is done and you can walk brand new going forward.’ We are. We are doing that.”
