Divine intervention and inspiration played no small role in opening Agape Manor in Little Falls.

A new 15-bed women’s recovery home, the Agape Manor is located at 301 Third St. SE, the former Waller House Inn bed and breakfast. It offers women an additional two years of skill building after clinical rehabilitation ends in a faith-based, community environment. It will be mostly double-occupancy, with a shared bathroom in each two-person room.

