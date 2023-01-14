Fallsnet has seen a lot of changes in its nearly 25 years of being in business.
Now, the Little Falls internet service provider (ISP) and computer sales and repair shop is preparing to roll out the latest and greatest of what wireless broadband has to offer.
“We’ve been around a long time, so we’re not going anywhere,” said Fallsnet co-owner Joel Larson.
Fallsnet was the first ISP in Little Falls. Prior to the its founding, Larson said anyone who wanted to get onto the internet had to dial long distance, to places such as AOL in St. Cloud. At that time, he estimated they had about 1,000 phone lines coming into the building next to where the business currently operates, 58 Broadway E., serving about 3,500 customers.
Not long after, another opportunity presented itself. They previously had not considered doing computer sales and repair, but it soon became a situation where necessity was the mother of invention.
“Our dial-up people, all of a sudden, ‘Our computer’s not working. Put my account on hold,’” Larson said. “I said, ‘No, bring it, we’ll fix it. Thirty bucks.’ Here we’re making money off them with the internet, so we didn’t gouge to fix their stuff.”
As technology began to change and dial-up was replaced by wireless, Fallsnet was in need of a transition. Early on, it was difficult. Larson said the technology wasn’t there yet. As an example, he said the first wireless equipment they put in the field — which came from a Canadian company — had cold weather issues; not ideal for servicing central Minnesota.
He said they backed off a bit, but it was only temporary. About 15 years ago, new equipment made providing wireless service to Morrison County a more feasible proposition. That started a wave that has continued into 2023, in which Fallsnet is able to continually upgrade and provide higher speeds to customers throughout the county.
“Now, all of a sudden, the technology’s getting better and better,” Larson said. “Now is the time when we want to start getting back into town here, because this is something that can really start to penetrate and we can reach out further and do a better job with it.”
The newest service is simply called, “Wireless Broadband.” Fallsnet is in the midst of rolling it out now, with a mission to eventually get radios back on the water tower on the east side of Little Falls, near the fairgrounds.
“Now, this stuff, it’s almost like magic, but it’s expensive,” Larson said. “It’s very expensive.”
However, having built up a loyal customer base, Fallsnet is focused on retention. As such, it is continuing in that early vision of keeping prices low.
Despite the high price of installing the new technology, Larson said they’re rolling out the new wireless broadband service for $75 per month, which includes a Deco router.
“It’s up to 600 megabytes (mb) per second,” said Co-Owner and Network Administrator Kenten Gangestad. “It’s really fast.”
That compares to the TerraWave service currently offered in Little Falls, which reaches speeds of about 60mb.
Gangestad said, eventually, they hope to expand the wireless broadband service to customers outside of town. He said high speeds — about 400mb — will still be accessible about eight to 10 miles from the tower. Right now, the signals can sometimes reach that far if there is a “clear shot,” with no obstructions, but those speeds top out at about 50mb.
“Lots of people have called in and asked about it for a long time already,” Larson said. “We haven’t pushed the envelope yet because, when we do, we need to be prepared to do something.”
Gangestad said the wireless broadband should not be confused with fiber.
Fallsnet’s backhauls — the side of the network that communicates with the internet — are fiber, but service is delivered to the end user via wireless.
He said the biggest advantage is that the speeds are “almost as good as fiber, but the prices are considerably lower.” Larson added that infrastructure costs alone are about 1/20th that of a fiber network. The time to roll it out is also much shorter, as it can be done within a couple of months with wireless compared to a year or more for most fiber.
“We can roll this out and actually sell a plan and break even,” Gangestad said. “Whereas the fiber, they need the government money to be able to actually ever make money. They’re looking at 10 years down the road to finally break even, and that’s with the government money.”
What seemed at first like some seriously bad luck turned into a blessing for Fallsnet when it came to going with the wireless broadband technology. They were in the midst of rolling out the TerraWave service in Little Falls in spring 2022 when Larson received a call from the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District (RPSWD) in Pierz.
The voice on the other end of the line informed him that they were going to paint their water tower, where Fallsnet has its equipment that services Pierz and the surrounding area. The painter the RPSWD had hired said there was no way it could stay in place during the project.
“It’s like, ‘What? We’ve got to get off the water tower?’ We’ve got 400 and some customers there; people that work from home, all of these businesses and stuff like that,” Larson said. “What can we do?”
They immediately went to work on finding a solution. Either way, it wasn’t going to be easy. Even putting up a temporary wooden or steel pole for the equipment would require “all kinds of permits.” They also would have had to run a generator to supply power to the radios.
Another issue was figuring out where they were going to put the backhaul, which is a relatively large piece of equipment.
“Here’s another thing, pandemic, you can’t find stuff,” Larson said. “Five weeks to do all of this; permits, everything. Kenten was unbelievable, sets everything up.”
Overall, it was a much larger undertaking than most might realize. Fallsnet had to purchase all new radios, get them set up and aimed into certain sectors and then put up. That doesn’t include figuring out where they were going to place everything.
Instead of digging a hole to place a temporary pole, which would have been susceptible to bad weather, Larson said they were able to track down a tower that was no longer in use in California. New towers cost about $130,000, he said, but this used one was $45,000.
Once it arrived, a few repairs were made before erecting the 127-foot tower right next to the water tower, which minimized other issues with getting proper signals to customers.
The red tape continued. As Fallsnet worked to figure out where it would put its backhaul, it had to submit its plans and an application to the Federal Communications Commission, which cost “thousands of dollars,” according to Larson. They had to do the same to move it back onto the water tower once the painting project was complete.
Eventually, they received permission from Crow Wing Power to use its tower in the area for the backhaul.
“They were very nice; really easy to work with,” Gangestad said.
“Because they didn’t have to,” Larson added.
Throughout the whole process, they received support from customers in the area. Kevin Virnig offered to let him use a silo for the equipment, as did Redwood Industries and Smude Sunflower Oil. None of it worked. They knew they had to put the tower right next to the water tower.
Joe Varner, co-owner of Rich Prairie Livestock, is a customer of Fallsnet. He told Larson he could use the property he owns adjacent to the tower to ensure the transition would be “flawless.” When it came to supplying power, Myron Kujawa, was happy to oblige.
“All of these relationships and all of these good deeds over the years paid off,” Larson said.
“It’s so easy, good relationships,” he added. “That’s what everything is. It has to be a good relationship or it’s no good.”
After it was all set up and switched over, they then had to spend about a day and a half re-aiming receivers for about 30 customers in the area. Once the water tower was done, they had to do it all over again.
“We bought all new equipment to put on the temporary (tower) and then we could switch over instantly instead of taking the stuff off of the water tower, bringing it to the temporary tower, attaching it to that and they’d be down for two days,” Gangestad said.
“People barely even knew,” Larson said.
The work paid off even more, however, in the fact it delayed the rollout of the TerraWave service in Little Falls. Before they could get back to that, they learned about the wireless broadband, which people were saying was “like magic.”
Though Larson said they were a bit skeptical, they gave it a try, as they like to test out just about any new tech that has promise.
“Two times the cost, but way better,” Larson said. “Now, we shifted gears again. We’re still going to keep doing the other stuff, but this can make us reach out further and then use the other stuff.”
Gangestad said, typically, when a vendor tells them a certain speed customers will receive, they can usually cut that in half, even a quarter. This time, their claims, even though he said they seemed “ridiculous,” were accurate.
So far, Larson said Fallsnet has invested about $100,000 into the technology. He expects that to reach somewhere in the neighborhood of $500,000 by the time they finish rolling it out throughout the county.
“Right now we’re providing good service to most of the county,” Gangestad said. “We’re working on doing great service to all of the county. Hopefully we’ll be finished with rollout in the next two years. It will be gradual over that time.”
