Sr Elise

Sr. Elise Saggau

(Editor’s Note: Sr. Elise Saggau, a Franciscan Sister, is sharing “Advent Reflections” over the four Sundays of Advent.)

Advent is all about promise. How have we experienced “promises” in our lives? — our own promises and those of others? When we were children we often made promises and accompanied them by making a cross over our hearts and saying: “cross my heart and hope to die!” How many of those promises did we actually keep or even remember? But as adults, we make serious and binding promises. We marry or make other life commitments that involve solemn promises. Sober stuff. And yet we generally celebrate such promises as moments of hope for the future.

Load comments