Sr Elise

Sr. Elise Saggau

As we contemplate Christ’s first coming, we discover signs of his second coming. As we look back at our Scriptural accounts in reflective meditation, we are already looking forward in expectation. And it seems like one of the main things we do is wait.

The time of waiting is a time of learning. The longer we wait, the more we hear and understand about the one for whom we are waiting. We learn about Christ, about God, about ourselves. Thus, as the four weeks of Advent progress, we hear more and more about the beauty and splendor of the One who is to come. We understand ever better that he is always the One who has already come. And yet, he is the One who is fully with us in our own present time and place.

