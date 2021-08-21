One group of Little Falls residents is living by just one rule this August: No tagbacks.
Inspired by the 2018 movie “Tag” — which was itself inspired by a 2013 Wall Street Journal story detailing 10 lifelong friends from Spokane, Washington — the group is spending the month in a non-stop game of Tag. Halfway through the month, it has offered up a lot of fun, of course, but it has actually meant a whole lot more.
The idea to play came about when all of them — 14 in total — got together to honor their friend, Travis Sutherland, who died at 21 years old in a 2014 workplace accident.
“Our friend that passed away, we used to go to the playground and we used to play Lava Tag,” said group member Jerad Whitford. “Taylor (Suess) made a post about it, and then I mentioned that we should actually start playing Tag, like the movie. It just kind of started at that. We all met at his burial site and then we just started from there.”
The group ranges in age from 23 - 33, and they all grew up in the Little Falls or Randall areas. They are lifelong friends, and all of them share a connection to Sutherland. That made the idea to have a little fun in his honor each August a no-brainer for all of them. This is the first year they’ve played, but they plan to make it an annual event.
During that initial meeting, the group also laid out its ground rules for the game. That list is pretty short.
“No tagbacks, no rules apply,” Whitford said.
To get things going, the crew created a group on the social media app, Snapchat. Throughout the month, each member has to share their location except for the person who is “it.” They can go into “ghost mode” on the app, but everyone else has to make their whereabouts known to the rest of the group at all times.
In the days since, the group has taken the “no rules apply” stipulation of the game seriously. Members have been tagged in awkward locations, they’ve dove out of windows and face-planted into concrete walls. Some of them will literally bear the scars from August 2021 for the rest of their lives.
“The Tag experience, for me, has been really insane,” said Kelly Meyer. “We all started doing the bubblegum thing to see who was ‘it’ and I ended up being ‘it’ first. After that, it’s pretty much been — I mean, you’ve had people coming to people’s houses without them knowing that they’re there and getting tagged in their garage while they’re smoking in their boxers.”
Fellow group member Andrew Witucki was tagged in the shower. Meyer himself climbed onto Tyler Wieczorek’s roof and attempted to tag him through a window. Jesse Kriesel was tagged outside of a meeting at the courthouse. Logan Klooster had a date interrupted by the game.
“You took off, left the girl on the blanket and everything,” Lexi DeZurik reminded Klooster. “Didn’t she tell you when it was done, ‘We should go?’”
Making matters even more complicated, Meyer said many members of the group work and, in some cases, even live together. That has created plenty of situations where people are looking over their shoulders in their own home.
As of Aug. 13, the game had not crept into anyone’s workplace, though Meyer expected that to happen, eventually.
“With all of us being really good friends, going out to drink together is almost completely impossible,” he said.
The group learned that the hard way.
Early in the month, the game carried over into a bar in downtown Little Falls. Other patrons thought something was wrong when they saw a group of 20- and 30-somethings chasing each other around, and they called the police.
“The cops were like, ‘Why are you guys chasing each other?’” DeZurik said. “We had to explain to them that we’re playing Tag.”
Another situation saw Whitford jumping through a window and running down the street with a Nerf gun to avoid being tagged. It was actually the second time he opted to forgo the door when exiting in an attempt to evade one of his friends.
“Then I chased him while he was shooting me with it,” Wieczorek said. “I finally caught him, but I had a bunch of welts all up and down me because I was blocking my face while he ran. We actually got a video of that one.”
That last point is an important component to the game, as well. Jasmin Ballou is the group’s “unofficial videographer” and attempts to get as many of the tags on video as possible. DeZurik said they are saving all of the photos and videos they get throughout the month and will create an album after this year’s exploits have come to an end.
Though the game is friendly, some have shown their competitive sides throughout the month.
Stephenie Meister was unanimously chosen as the group’s most creative member.
She got one tag during a play date between her kids and those of two other group members by hiding in some trees and sneaking around the park. She has even attempted to master the art of disguise.
“I bought a blonde wig and some glasses and I tried to go and tag somebody that wasn’t where he said he was at,” Meister said. “I showed up at Jerad’s and Lexi’s door and tried to tag them, but they weren’t having it.”
When asked if everyone in the group had already been “it,” a short argument nearly broke out, though it was still all in good fun.
“Logan’s been ‘it’ the most,” Whitford said.
“No I haven’t,” Klooster replied. “Tyler has.”
“This is my fourth time, Sir,” Wieczorek said.
“You were ‘it’ four times in one night,” Meister reminded Wieczorek. “The night you went up to your apartment and hid.”
Meyer said it’s gotten to the point where people don’t even want to come out of their homes.
“We’ve had people sit outside their windows and be like, ‘I see you,’” he said.
The game has meant a lot more than just having fun and laughing with one another, though. Meister said all members of the group lead busy lives. They have full-time jobs, some are raising children and they’re all carrying responsibilities that come with life as an adult.
She said the game offered them a chance to get out of the house for 15 - 20 minutes at night and let loose for a little bit. It has been a respite from the stressors of everyday life.
“All of us here have gone through some kind of hardship, whether it’s drug abuse, prison, jail; a lot of us here are recovering addicts, or a lot of us here have had parents that are recovering,” Meister said. “We’ve had some kind of hardship in our lives — friends passing. All of us have overcome some hard things, and it kind of brings us all together.”
Whitford said that was part of the concept, as well. It is a way for them to get together and have some good, clean fun while also honoring the memory of Sutherland. At the end of the month, they also plan to get together for dinner — paid for by whoever is “it” when the game comes to a close, of course.
Wieczorek added that he thinks it will bring them all closer together as friends. He hopes it will lead to them taking time out to get together more often throughout the year.
“I think it’s bringing friends together that — we separate as time goes on, as you get older, you get your lives together and everything,” Wieczorek said. “Just having that time to actually get all the friends together and act like when we were younger. We feel young again and have fun.”
Other members of the group added that the game has been a good stress reliever, it has been “a nice change of pace” and even has been a good way to get a little bit of exercise.
Most importantly, however, they agreed it would be right up Sutherland’s alley.
“I think Travis loves this, actually,” Meyer said. “It brings everybody back to a time when stuff didn’t really matter. Everybody was young and everybody was just having fun instead of being so serious all the time and doing adult things. It’s nice to act like a child with everybody that you grew up with and are good friends with.”
