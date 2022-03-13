Tim Terrill, executive director of the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB), likens his organization to salt.
Tuesday, he gave the Morrison County Board of Commissioners an update on the MHB’s activities. During the presentation, he reminded the Board that when he first took his post in 2013, he presented them with a puzzle piece representing the “context and connecting” initiatives of the MHB. In the time since, he said he knew he was missing something.
“If you look at what I gave to you today, it’s a package of salt,” Terrill said. “What I found out is, we’re missing identity. What is our identity as an organization?”
He was inspired after reading a book from Pastor Charles R. Swindoll. He took some of the concepts in what he read and used some of his own ideas to come up with the analogy.
The most obvious likeness, he said, was that salt is used as a preservative and the MHB has a mission to preserve the Mississippi River. But, it goes deeper than that.
“Salt is unlike any other seasoning,” Terrill said. “It can’t be duplicated. Here’s the wisdom here: It must be applied before it’s useful. It just can’t sit there. It’s gotta be applied. Salt is shaken and sprinkled, but it’s never poured. Too much salt ruins food.”
By that, he meant the MHB must know when to implement its different roles. Namely, when it should step forward and take the lead and when it should back off and let local government take control of an issue.
“We always say, salt adds flavor, but it’s not ever really noticed,” he added. “Nobody ever went to Thanksgiving and said, ‘Grandma, that was the best tasting salt you ever had.’ It’s never really noticed, but it’s always there. It’s behind the scenes.”
He said the MHB likes to add a little “zest” to the work it does. While it is doing something good for the river and communities in its watershed, its mission couldn’t be achieved without the organization having a seat at the table.
He said he tells people who want to work with the MHB that they have to realize that they’re going to enter unchartered territory, and the outcome is likely going to be uncertain.
“But it’s going to be a great adventure all steps of the way,” Terrill said.
That is keeping in line with the founding and history of the organization. During the presentation, Terrill presented a video he put together highlighting the story of the MHB from its beginning to some of its more recent initiatives.
The video included interviews with MHB founder Bob Lessard, Terrill and other stakeholders. Lessard, who served as a Minnesota senator for 26 years from 1978 - 2004, according to the video, set the wheels in motion toward forming the organization during his first term.
“In hindsight, I never thought I could get this done,” Lessard said in the video. “There’s something about being a freshman senator. You think you can do stuff. In hindsight, I never would have done it. I would have thought it would have been impossible.”
The formation of the Headwaters Board came as a reaction to the enactment of the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968. The act set out to protect natural, free-flowing rivers; including the first 400 miles of the Mississippi River. In doing so, it wanted to turn what is now known as the headwaters into a linear national park.
Known for being a champion of environmental issues, Lessard knew federal control would mean acquisition and condemnation of private property along the river. He felt strongly that the headwaters would benefit more from remaining under local control.
Knowing he had long odds against him going against the federal government, Lessard rallied the eight counties where the first 400 miles of the Mississippi River flow, including Morrison County. He held what eventually became meetings of the MHB in the same towns the U.S. Park Service was holding meetings at the same time, drawing much more support than the federal organization.
As a result, the Mississippi Headwaters Board was created in 1980 to “rigorously” act to protect the first 400 miles of the river.
In its early days, there were arguments between local government bodies and the MHB when it came to issues such as zoning. The question as to who had jurisdiction eventually went to district court, and it was ruled that the MHB “trumps all county regulations.”
The Board was to act as a watchdog, a regulatory agency over the river and its watershed. Through the years, programs were instituted to form a river watch network and mitigate spill containment, along with the creation of a guidebook for visitors to the Mississippi River.
After falling on hard times financially in the early 2000s, the MHB changed direction in the early 2010s after holding a series of strategic planning sessions. Terrill was hired in November 2013 as the Board’s executive director.
“One of the unique things that we started right out of the gate was an idea to assess the watersheds for risk and how much risk factors are on the Mississippi River on these small watersheds that drain directly to the Mississippi River,” Terrill said on the video. “It was pretty unique at its time.”
In doing so, the MHB found “quite a bit of risk” from disturbed land. It needed to learn how much public land was in these watersheds and what was needed to get them protected. Members eventually developed a chart and a process, which led to the formation of the One Watershed One Plan program.
“Because it has a leadership role in what it does, it creates a context by which things can get done by which other implementation organizations can use,” Terrill said.
Programs created in recent years have included promoting parks along the banks of the Mississippi River, wayfinding signs for people to more easily navigate the river and outreach on social media. The MHB has also started what it refers to as “Resource-tainment” events, such as kayak rides during which participants learn about the river.
After the video, Terrill told the County Board that there were two things he wanted it to get out of the presentation. One was the notion that the MHB is a regulatory organization.
“Number two is, I wanted to portray some of the things that you wouldn’t read in the newspaper,” he said. “These are the stories that Bob Lessard has told me that really add flavor and life to what went on. I just wanted to share that. I wanted to preserve his legacy on that, as well.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson, who represents the Morrison County Board on the MHB, thanked Terrill for the work being put into the river. He said, along with the wayfinding signs, people can use their smartphones to get guides down the river via the MHB website or social media pages.
Wilson said he thought more people would utilize the river recreationally if they knew how long it would take to get between certain points and what amenities or sites there were along the way.
“I just want to say to you as county commissioners, I can implement economic development in your county,” Terrill said. “How much did you pay for the Mississippi River to be here? Zero.”
He said most people come to central and northern Minnesota for the lakes. But, he posited that the Mississippi River has “some of the clearest water” people would ever see.
Terrill added that people sometimes don’t realize how clear the water is in the headwaters because they read about the “muddy Mississippi” in books by authors like Mark Twain. But, he noted they are talking about areas much further down river.
“We have a resource that — you can put your head in the water and see 20 feet underwater in a lake, in the Mississippi, wherever,” Terrill said. “That’s totally unusual. That’s why people come up here.”
Aside from the presentation, Commissioner Mike LeMieur mentioned the fact that the bank is eroding near the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Museum in southern Little Falls. He asked Terrill if he was aware of any grant dollars that could be accessed to repair the bank, and/or if he knew of an engineering firm that would research the project at a lower price.
Terrill said he had spoken with someone from the Morrison County Historical Society, which runs the Weyerhaeuser Museum, two or three years ago. He said he advised them to speak to the local soil and water conservation district, as they tend to have more access to grant funding.
“It is a process,” he said. “There’s definitely things to help do that. You just have to run through permits and stuff like that.”
