Aaron Sinclair, left, assistant superintendent for Little Falls Community Schools, was congratulated on being named the winner of the Change-Management District Leader of the Year Award by Little Falls Community Schools Superintendent Steve Jones.
Little Falls Community Schools Assistant Superintendent Aaron Sinclair was named the winner of the Change-Management District Leader of the Year Award at the National Conference on Digital Convergence (NCDC22) awards ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 8. Sinclair oversees the Little Falls School District’s personalized learning initiative.
NCDC is the national conference for the Modern Teacher network that supports educational leaders with the strategic framework and professional community to lead a modern school district.
The Change-Management District Leader of the Year award goes to the district leader who has demonstrated effective leadership through second-order change using Modern Teacher’s Digital Convergence Framework. The Change-Management District Leader of the Year demonstrates the following:
• Strives to make the instructional model come alive in classrooms;
• Leads second-order change at the district level;
• Facilitates innovation and collaboration at the district level;
• Ensures Digital Convergence is an integral part of the day to day work in the district; and
• Collaborates with other district leaders to share best practices.
Sinclair has previously served as the assistant superintendent of the Brainerd School District and the superintendent of Sauk Rapids-Rice School District where he passed significant building referendums through extensive community outreach. Sinclair is also a champion for connecting the K-12 educational community with the business community as demonstrated by the Business and Industry Summit he orchestrated while working in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.
Sinclair began his career as an English teacher, athletics and activities director, as well as a head football coach.
