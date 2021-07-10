When Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Scherping goes home at the end of his shift, his partner goes with him.
He goes right back to work with him the next night, too.
That new partner is a 1 1/2-year-old German shepherd, a K-9 officer named Bane. He is the newest member of the force at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, having just gone out for his first shift with Scherping, July 2.
“We haven’t had a lot of work this last weekend,” Scherping said, sitting in a conference room at the Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday evening. “Thankfully, it was a pretty mellow Fourth of July weekend for the most part; nothing crazy, major going on. So we’re blessed in that aspect of it.”
Still, he’s confident Bane will be an asset to the team right away. The pair recently completed a 13-week, intensive training course at McDonough K-9 in Anoka.
Scherping said Bane — who the Sheriff’s Office purchased from McDonough K-9 Owner Mark McDonough — was a quick study. He came to the United States from a breeder in the Czech Republic, and was “pretty green” when Scherping first met him. It didn’t take long, however, before he was getting the hang of his new job.
“He picked up on stuff very, very quick,” Scherping said. “He’s a very smart dog; very intelligent. I didn’t have a lot of frustrations with trying to get him to do things that I wanted him to do. I was blessed in that aspect that, you know, he wasn’t super hard-headed with me. You’ll have dogs that know what you want them to do and they’re, like, ‘I don’t really feel like doing that.’ We had a good bond from the get-go.”
Scherping has been a K-9 handler with the Sheriff’s Office for three years, and Bane is his second dog. The circumstances by which he was partnered up was much different the second time around, too.
Scherping started with the Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher in October 2012, and became a part-time deputy by April 2013. From there, he worked his way up to full-time, and eventually started pursuing special assignments. He is also, as of January, a member of the Morrison County SWAT Team.
His first K-9 partner, Rocky, was reassigned to Scherping after his handler was forced to retire because of an injury he suffered in the field. Rocky’s first partner was Morrison County Deputy Dave Scherping — Austin’s father.
Scherping put in for the handler spot, and he got it. Sheriff Shawn Larsen asked him soon after if he could take over handler duties of his dad’s former partner.
He had always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as a K-9 handler, having worked in decoying for other handlers since he was a 17-year-old student at Little Falls Community High School.
“That was one of my big goals before I even started as a cop,” Scherping said. “... I learned real early on that, you know, I wanted to be in law enforcement. So I went to school, did all that, and then once I got hired on, I knew one day I wanted to be a K-9 handler. I still, to this day, I’m very passionate about it. It takes a significant amount of effort that goes into the training and all that, but it’s so rewarding.”
He went through the training course with McDonough to ensure he and Rocky would be a good fit. It was determined they would be.
Starting with a K-9 who had already been working with another partner for a few years brought on its own set of challenges, however. Scherping said they had their struggles, at first. Through it all, McDonough was able to help them bring out the best in each other.
That lasted until the decision to retire Rocky was made in March, as he was just a couple months away from turning 9. K-9 officers typically retire at 8 — in people years.
“It turned out amazing,” Scherping said. “He was an amazing partner to have. So it’s kind of a bittersweet thing with him retiring. He was a phenomenal partner, not only for me, not only for my dad, but for Morrison County officers and law enforcement.”
Scherping doesn’t have to miss him too much, though. Rocky is spending his retirement living with Scherping and his family; and getting used to having a new, energetic, younger brother in Bane.
Changing partners meant going through training all over again for Scherping. The initial days of the course, for dogs with no prior experience, is spent on the basics — learning obedience and typical commands. They then graduate to agility drills and obstacles before bite training, narcotics detection, tracking, tactical deployments and more.
He admitted that it was different the second time around, when his future partner didn’t already have at least some baseline training — as Rocky did. At times, he said it was even frustrating, but only in the fact that he was going back to “ground zero” in working with a new K-9.
“It’s just one of those things that I tell myself, you know, I can’t compare dogs,” Scherping said. “This isn’t Rocky. This is a new dog. He’ll be a great dog, it’s just going to take time; like it took me with Rocky to transition with him. As time goes on, he’ll get better and better and better. He’ll figure the game out. And yeah, he’s doing great right now.”
Both Scherping and Bane were certified through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) and the National Police Canine Association (NPCA). They’re dual certified in criminal apprehension and narcotics detection through both organizations.
From there, they get right to work.
“As soon as we graduate from McDonough’s K-9 school, then we’re on the street,” Scherping said. “We’re (out) in a full capacity. We are tracking, narcotics detection. Everything that I did with Rocky, we started right in with Bane.”
Bane is one of two K-9 officers with the Sheriff’s Office. The other, a German shepherd named Gator, has been on the force for about three years and is partnered with Deputy Rick Mattison.
The dogs and their partners are always on call. When a serious situation is unfolding, or another officer needs a K-9 for tracking or narcotics detection, they are called to the scene right away.
Scherping said the public often doesn’t realize the many different situations and how often the K-9 officers are utilized. They are even sometimes called in to assist agencies in neighboring counties if they don’t have a K-9 available.
“Sometimes we don’t even have to get the dog out of the car,” Scherping said. “We pull up — like, if somebody’s barricaded in a house — we pull up, the dog’s barking in the car, the suspect, instead of getting in any kind of physical confrontation with law enforcement or worse, they decide, ‘I don’t want to play this game.’ It’s a psychological aspect. Everybody is safe and it works out great.”
One of the biggest advantages to having a K-9 officer on scene is with their tracking ability, Scherping said. That aspect is used not only to track suspects of a crime, but also to search for vulnerable adults or children who might have wandered off or gotten lost. Tracking is also used for evidence recovery, like when a suspect ditches a weapon, phone or wallet, for example, during a chase.
“We certify in tall, knee-high grass where — all the way down to a book of matches or a key on a ring, the dog will find it,” Scherping said.
Scherping said he is excited to get going on all of the great things he feels like he’ll be able to do with Bane. Whether it’s searching out narcotics, apprehending a suspect or helping locate a lost child, he thinks his new partner is going to be a valued member of the local law enforcement community for years to come.
“I’m just excited,” Scherping said. “I’m passionate — very passionate — about the K-9 thing. I love it. There’s so many different cool things that you can do with the dog. It’s a blast. I’m very much looking forward to moving forward with Bane and doing some great things for the community.”
