fayes

At this time of year especially when we are thinking of Christmas, we think about gifts. We think about giving gifts and receiving gifts and hopefully somewhere in the thinking, we think of the real reason for the giving — giving to Jesus as we remember the birth of our Eternal King.

It is true that we can and do give to Jesus by giving to others as the Bible says in Matthew 25:40 “… Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren you did it to me.” But is that all we can do to give to the King?

