Positivity

During the Benton County 4-H Lock-In, 4-H’ers Kadence Gottwalt, left, and Monica Schlough took a break to enjoy a snack before moving on to the next sessions of the evening.

 Submitted photo

“Being positive is important, especially when so many things around us can be negative and hard,” said 4-H Ambassador Travis Boyle, senior at Foley High School. “A simple Post-It note, with a kind message, can totally turn someone’s day around.”

The Benton County 4-H Ambassadors sponsored a lock in, specifically planned for youths in grades 3-6. The ambassadors shared with the kids how important it is to keep things positive and how essential it is to encourage others. The participants received their own Positivity Post-It booklet. They can collect Post-Its from others, plus make them to give to friends and family.

