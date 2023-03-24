“Being positive is important, especially when so many things around us can be negative and hard,” said 4-H Ambassador Travis Boyle, senior at Foley High School. “A simple Post-It note, with a kind message, can totally turn someone’s day around.”
The Benton County 4-H Ambassadors sponsored a lock in, specifically planned for youths in grades 3-6. The ambassadors shared with the kids how important it is to keep things positive and how essential it is to encourage others. The participants received their own Positivity Post-It booklet. They can collect Post-Its from others, plus make them to give to friends and family.
“One of my favorite activities tonight was making positive Post-Its and I already know where I want to put them which includes a restaurant,” said Mckinley Schumacher, a fourth-grader from Foley. “I believe they are important to encourage someone that is having a really tough day.”
The lunchroom and the bathrooms were also filled with positive Post-Its that the kids were writing.
The other focus of the evening was finding things they would enjoy doing that made them feel good inside. The Ambassadors wanted the participants to get obsessed exploring hobbies.
“Having different hobbies that do not involve technology, give you things to do to help you completely relax,” said 4-H Ambassador Chase Dahler, an 11th-grader from Foley. “Hobbies also give you something to talk about when you make a new friend.”
The ambassadors had five different sessions where the participants could explore hobbies that they could get obsessed with. The sessions included drawing/coloring, card tricks/card games/hacky sac, poem writing/crosswords/word finds, yoga/dance and origami/Post-Its.
As the kids were writing, they took turns adding to the story which caused it to become very silly. Many of the participants tried different things that they had never tried before and even things they were convinced they would not like.
“I do not like dancing and when I heard that we were going to be dancing, I told myself no way, I am not going to do it,” said 4-H’er Max Zulawski, a fourth-grader from Foley. “I did end up dancing and I actually really enjoyed.”
4-H Ambassador Brady Roberts along with Ambassadors Choe Wirtzfeld and Addison Dahler worked with each group to learn a different dance.
“I figured rather than teaching all the kids the same dance, it would be a good idea to choose several different genres of music since all kids are different with different tastes in music,” said 4-H Ambassador Brady Roberts “As I met with each group and talked to them, I decided which type song would fit each group.”
Some of the groups danced country, disco, partner, rap and pop. As the parents came to pick up their kids, they found groups of dancers that included their kids dancing.
