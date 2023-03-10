The Benton County 4-H Get Frosted Cake Challenge was led by Jessie Brinkman of Mixin it Up Gluten Free Bakery in Sauk Rapids. Participants included front row (from left): Brianna Struffert, Ava Jacobson, Daviannah Brinkman, Brinkman, Karis Brinkman, Holly Heinen, Emma Kaschmitter, JulieAnn Gerads and Zoey Heck. Back row: Hazel Aubart, Ella Roehl, Piper Burdette, Sam Heinen, Makayla Traut, Ivy Brady, Howard Brady, Ellie Larson, Leander Sakry, Anya Neu, Madeline Westby, Ryker Winkelman and Adam Heinen.
Benton County 4-H’ers hosted their first Get Frosted Cake Challenge (Similar to the show “Nailed it.”)
Benton County 4-H’ers along with 4-H’ers from Mille Lacs and Anoka counties joined together to hear from a professional baker, Jessie Brinkman of Mixin’ It Up in Sauk Rapids.
“Imagine having allergies to certain foods and not being able to order cake or cookies for a special occasion,” Brinkman said, as she was sharing why she started her business. “It was important to me to open a bakery where I could provide options to families where they have special dietary needs.”
She told the 4-H’ers how her bakery is a gluten free bakery, and she also finds creative recipes for other special diets. The 4-H’ers also learned about how they can bring a decorated cake or plate of cookies to be judged at the county fair. In order to make sure that the cake doesn’t get moldy, it is recommended to use foam shaped like a cake.
“You can’t eat foam,” said Ryker Winkleman, a third grader from Rice. “You would get super sick.”
Another youth explained that no one would be eating it, it would only be for show at the county fair.
The main focus of the day was the cake challenge where they were to decorate a cake to look like the example Brinkman made for them of a champion ribbon.
The youth started with a 9-by-13 cake, cut it, trimmed it, shaped it and added three different colors of icing.
“This is a super hard challenge,” said Benton County 4-H’er JulieAnn Gerads, a fifth grader from Foreston. “But I am enjoying using butter cream to make all the cool patterns for this cake.”
Brinkman and her two assistants from Mixin’ It Up, judged the work of over 20 4-H’ers and 15 adult and youth helpers. Awards went out to individuals. The day was also unique since the group also joined Dakota County and Carver County via Zoom as those groups hosted the same Get Frosted Challenge.
