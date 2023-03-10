Cake Challenge

The Benton County 4-H Get Frosted Cake Challenge was led by Jessie Brinkman of Mixin it Up Gluten Free Bakery in Sauk Rapids. Participants included front row (from left): Brianna Struffert, Ava Jacobson, Daviannah Brinkman, Brinkman, Karis Brinkman, Holly Heinen, Emma Kaschmitter, JulieAnn Gerads and Zoey Heck. Back row: Hazel Aubart, Ella Roehl, Piper Burdette, Sam Heinen, Makayla Traut, Ivy Brady, Howard Brady, Ellie Larson, Leander Sakry, Anya Neu, Madeline Westby, Ryker Winkelman and Adam Heinen.

 Submitted photo

Benton County 4-H’ers hosted their first Get Frosted Cake Challenge (Similar to the show “Nailed it.”)

Benton County 4-H’ers along with 4-H’ers from Mille Lacs and Anoka counties joined together to hear from a professional baker, Jessie Brinkman of Mixin’ It Up in Sauk Rapids.

