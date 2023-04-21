Clothing Camp

A large group of 4-H’ers ttended the Benton County 4-H Clothing Camp, recently. They include front row (from left): Kendell Micholski, Lucy Udermann, Senya Billmark, Mckinley Schumacher, Reese Mauer, Loretta Sobania, Katie Gramke, Elise Gramke and Makayla Traut. Back row: Makenzie Manea, Bella Manea, JulieAnn Gerads, Hailey Manea, Jasmine Manea, Lauren Dahler, Emma Kaschmitter, Harper Kaschmitter and Sophia Beauchamp.

 Submitted photo

The humming of sewing machines, chatter and laughter filled the room in Foley at the Benton County 4-H Clothing Camp, recently.

The room was filled with smiling faces, paint, fabric, scissors and excitement. The 4-H Home Ec Committee planned a full day of activities for the 4-H’ers.

Load comments