A large group of 4-H’ers ttended the Benton County 4-H Clothing Camp, recently. They include front row (from left): Kendell Micholski, Lucy Udermann, Senya Billmark, Mckinley Schumacher, Reese Mauer, Loretta Sobania, Katie Gramke, Elise Gramke and Makayla Traut. Back row: Makenzie Manea, Bella Manea, JulieAnn Gerads, Hailey Manea, Jasmine Manea, Lauren Dahler, Emma Kaschmitter, Harper Kaschmitter and Sophia Beauchamp.
The humming of sewing machines, chatter and laughter filled the room in Foley at the Benton County 4-H Clothing Camp, recently.
The room was filled with smiling faces, paint, fabric, scissors and excitement. The 4-H Home Ec Committee planned a full day of activities for the 4-H’ers.
The kids sewed pajama pants, tied together fabric to make swags, personalized their own T-shirts, made a bulletin board and built their own pizza.
“I loved everything, but I especially liked making a design on my white T-shirt using stencils and paint,” said 4-H’er Harper Kashmitter, a third grader from Sauk Rapids. “I also enjoyed making my own pizza with my cousin.”
Youth challenged themselves by trying something completely new.
“I liked everything that we did at clothing camp,” said 4-H’er Senya Billmark, a fourth-grader from Foley. “I especially like sewing my own pajama pants.”
Many of the participants had never sewn before and had a successful learning experience. The youth also heard about other opportunities in the clothing project including fashion revue. Participants can make or purchase an outfit to showcase during the 4-H fashion revue show the Friday night of the Benton County Fair.
To be a part of the show, youth need to attend the 4-H Clothing Judging Day which is Tuesday, July 18 at First Presbyterian Church in Foley.
To get information about this event, contact the Benton County Extension Office. The 4-H Home Ec committee looks forward to having a large group of 4-H’ers to showcase their skills and fashion at the county fair.
Contact the Benton County Extension Office for information about the 4-H Clothing Project (320) 968-5077.
