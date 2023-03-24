During the Benton County 4-H Project Adventure Day, participants had a chance to make bluebird house that were donated by Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club. 4-H’er Henry Anderson, left, is busy drilling while 4-H Ambassador Skylar Morris assists.
Benton County 4-H’ers had a chance to explore different project areas they could participate in, while 4-H during the Benton County 4-H Project Adventure Day, Saturday, March 11.
There were 12 different sessions to choose from and participants could choose four different projects to explore. 4-H’ers could explore rabbits, build bluebird houses, solder their own video game, make diamond art stickers, investigate drones, learn about goats, paint kitty banks, put together a fairy garden, practice drawing, construct a survival bracelet, check out fashion/clothing project and design a personalized wooden carved keychain.
“The survival bracelet was my favorite because it had so many things on it,” said 4-H’er Luke Udermann, a fourth-grader from Foley. “The paracord bracelet has a compass, flint and whistle. I can’t wait to get more cord.”
The day included several kids that came with their families. 4-H Adult volunteer Heidi Anderson from St. Cloud brought her kids to the fun-filled days. Her sons, Henry and John, participated in the sessions.
“My favorite session was soldering my own handheld video game because I learned so much,” said 4-H’er Henry Anderson, a first-grader.
One of the favorites at each 4-H project adventure day is when the famous Mr. Baron Von Floofypants does tricks for the participants during the dog tug toy session. In the session the kids learn about the dog project in 4-H and make a toy for their dog.
Painting is another highlight that the participants enjoy. This year they could choose to paint a kitty bank, add different gems and other embellishments.
“My favorite session was painting the kitty bank,” said 4-H’er Ellie Larson, a third-grader from Foley. “I like painting it and personalizing it. I can’t wait to put my money in it.”
Many of the participants plan to bring their projects that they made at the Project Adventure Day to the Benton County Fair this summer.
For more information about 4-H, contact the Benton County Extension Office at (320) 968-5077.
