Adventure Day

During the Benton County 4-H Project Adventure Day, participants had a chance to make bluebird house that were donated by Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club. 4-H’er Henry Anderson, left, is busy drilling while 4-H Ambassador Skylar Morris assists.

 Submitted photo

Benton County 4-H’ers had a chance to explore different project areas they could participate in, while 4-H during the Benton County 4-H Project Adventure Day, Saturday, March 11.

There were 12 different sessions to choose from and participants could choose four different projects to explore. 4-H’ers could explore rabbits, build bluebird houses, solder their own video game, make diamond art stickers, investigate drones, learn about goats, paint kitty banks, put together a fairy garden, practice drawing, construct a survival bracelet, check out fashion/clothing project and design a personalized wooden carved keychain.

Load comments