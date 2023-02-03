4-H Ambassadors

The Benton County 4-H Ambassadors got together Jan. 28, to make plans for the upcoming year including a youth lock-in, March 10, in Foley. Pictured are front row (from left): Chloe Wirtzfeld, Alivia Arnold, Skylar Morris and Jasmine Manea. Second row: Addison Dahler, Jacqualynn Beauchamp, Nevaeh Beack, Carley Roberts, Holly Heinen, Extension Educator Ann Olson and Eli Rademacher. Third row: Raelee Lyon, Morgan Molitor, Adam Heinen, Lilly Ackerman and Brady Roberts. Back row: hase Dahler, Travis Boyle, Noah Rosenberger, Joseph Achen and Evan Lamberg.

 Submitted photo

“Leaving positive words on a sticky note on a post-it, just a small note like that can have an impact on a person’s day or even their live,” said 4-H Ambassador Travis Boyle, a senior at Foley and member of the Green Acres 4-H Club at the Benton County 4-H Ambassador Retreat, Jan. 28.

“Focusing on the positive is what we need to do because there is so much negative around us,” he said.

