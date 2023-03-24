The 23rd annual “Awesome Pioneer Fishing Experience” was held Friday, March 3, on Platte Lake.
The busy morning started with Brady Becker from the DNR offering a presentation on fish identification. Tou Vang from the DNR also discussed safety and regulations with the students.
JR Cooper and Cindy Gibbs, local fishing legends, shared many of their tips and tricks for successful fishing. Later that morning the kids, equipped with their new knowledge, headed out to Platte Lake for the big event.
Ninety kids, plus almost that many adults, attempted to catch some of the elusive Platte Lake fish. All attending had a great time enjoying one of Minnesota’s pastimes, while enjoying hotdogs from Thielen Meats and hot chocolate, and winning many awesome prizes.
The Pioneer staff and students appreciate the Harding Sportsmen’s Club for their continued support of the school and students. The Sportsmen give money, time, and energy to make this event possible. They plow snow, drill holes, cook hotdogs and hot chocolate, and share their extensive knowledge of fishing and outdoors with the Pioneer kids.
Many many friends, grandparents and parents also assisted the Pioneer kids with this adventure. Other donors were Red’s Auto and Bait, Scheel’s, Walmart, Runnings, Fleet Farm, Prince Bait and Marine, Thielen Meat Market of Pierz, The Minnesota Fishing Museum and Can’s R Us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.