Fishing

Brody Karst was one of 90 Pierz students who tried their hand at fishing on Platte Lake, March 3.

 Submitted photo

The 23rd annual “Awesome Pioneer Fishing Experience” was held Friday, March 3, on Platte Lake.

The busy morning started with Brady Becker from the DNR offering a presentation on fish identification. Tou Vang from the DNR also discussed safety and regulations with the students.

