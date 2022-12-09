“Building Resilience on your Farm and in your Family,” the 2023 Women in Ag Network Conference will be Feb. 7, 2023, in Willmar at the Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd Street SE, Willmar. This event will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the conference program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monica McConkey, a rural mental health specialist and founder of Eyes on the Horizon Consulting, will be the keynote speaker. McConkey grew up on a farm, giving her first hand insight into farming operations and the unique experiences and barriers farmers and farm families encounter. That paired with 25 years of experience in the behavioral health field has given Monica valuable insight into emotional stress on the farm. She will be speaking about how difficult times can make us stronger and more resilient and how to implement strategies to manage our stress, improve our mindset, and feel inner peace amongst chaos.

