“Building Resilience on your Farm and in your Family,” the 2023 Women in Ag Network Conference will be Feb. 7, 2023, in Willmar at the Willmar Conference Center, 240 23rd Street SE, Willmar. This event will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the conference program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monica McConkey, a rural mental health specialist and founder of Eyes on the Horizon Consulting, will be the keynote speaker. McConkey grew up on a farm, giving her first hand insight into farming operations and the unique experiences and barriers farmers and farm families encounter. That paired with 25 years of experience in the behavioral health field has given Monica valuable insight into emotional stress on the farm. She will be speaking about how difficult times can make us stronger and more resilient and how to implement strategies to manage our stress, improve our mindset, and feel inner peace amongst chaos.
Breakout sessions will feature three diverse tracks for attendees to choose from on topics regarding business, production and safety and health. The day will end with a panel discussion on resiliency featuring local women in agriculture who have shown exceptional resiliency in their life and on their farm.
Preregistration is required for the conference at z.umn.edu/WAGNconf. The early bird rate is $75 through Jan. 16, 2023. After that date, registration increases to $100. Students receive a special rate of $25. Refunds are available for cancellations through Jan. 27, 2023 and a $10 service fee will be charged. After Jan. 27, there will be no refunds.
The Women in Ag Network is a collaboration between University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota’s Farm Service Agency. For more information, visit z.umn.edu/WAGN. Contact Betsy Wieland at eliza003@umn.edu or (612) 624-7119 with questions.
