Budget
Metro Creative Connection

The Little Falls City Council approved resolutions, Monday, to set the 2023 levy and budget and capital improvement plan.

The approved levy is a 15.02% increase over the final 2022 amount. That is down from a preliminary levy increase of 20.92% set in September. In total, the city will collect $4.812 million, about $625,000 more than 2022. That goes toward a total budget of $15,039,230 — a reduction of $324,510 from the preliminary number set in September, but about $925,000 more than 2022.

