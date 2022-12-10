The Little Falls City Council approved resolutions, Monday, to set the 2023 levy and budget and capital improvement plan.
The approved levy is a 15.02% increase over the final 2022 amount. That is down from a preliminary levy increase of 20.92% set in September. In total, the city will collect $4.812 million, about $625,000 more than 2022. That goes toward a total budget of $15,039,230 — a reduction of $324,510 from the preliminary number set in September, but about $925,000 more than 2022.
There are number of factors that play into the increase to the budget, as well as the levy. Inflation plays a large role, as it has drastically increased the estimated costs of upcoming capital improvement projects. Though issues such as stagnant local government aid (LGA) from the state have also created a need to collect more money from the taxpayers.
“When we budget, we build our general fund budget based on the expected revenues that we’re going to receive from everything except for taxes first,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “That includes — the biggest component is local government aid. Then the next largest components are transfers from the enterprise funds and then a bunch of fees and different charges that we have otherwise.”
When he started with the city in 2015, Radermacher said the city received about $2.4 million in LGA, which accounted for about half of what was needed for the general fund. The estimated amount in 2023 — based on what was received in 2022 — is $2.8 million; about 36% of the shortfall, after other revenues.
Radermacher said LGA is based on a formula which factors in population, job numbers and the ratio of commercial to residential property within a community, among other items. That is applied to every city in the state, and Little Falls is a community with a high need factor, according to Radermacher.
“Unfortunately with the way the budget and the state has funded LGA, there’s often a lot of communities like ours that are left holding the bag and have an unmet need,” he said. “... Our formula, unmet need is like $4.4 million, and we get $2.8 (million).”
Once all of those other revenue streams are added up, it is determined what the city needs to levy in order to fill the gap in meeting needs in the general fund.
“The positive note that we’ve seen, and this was brought up by one of the comments earlier and certainly has to be focused on when people look at their tax statements, is that the net tax capacity has grown substantially,” Radermacher said. “In my first years here, our net tax capacity totals were just over $4 million for the city.”
The net tax capacity is the sum of the overall value of taxable property within the city limits of Little Falls. There are multiple factors that contribute to growth, but the biggest is sales. The taxable value of all the properties is set by the County Assessor’s Office, based on actual sales.
In establishing the net tax capacity, the Assessor’s Office looks at a sales review period from — for 2023 purposes — sales that occurred between October 2020 and September 2021. The values are established by looking at the sales of all property types — residential, commercial, industrial, etc. — during that one-year period.
“In that timeframe, you did see some pretty strong sales in our community,” Radermacher said. “Hence, the conversations earlier tonight. These things kind of go hand in hand. Lack of housing is driving up costs of housing that’s available in our community because there just isn’t any. The supply and demand factors are really out of whack.”
The other factor in figuring out the tax capacity is whether there’s an increase in taxable property. In the case of Little Falls, Radermacher said having businesses growing and investing into their property benefits the entire community by adding those new valuations onto the tax roll.
When figuring out the tax rate, which will be 64.6% in 2023 for Little Falls residents, the net tax capacity is compared to the overall budget needs of the city. As such, many residential property owners in Little Falls saw their property value go up 25% - 35%.
The total net tax capacity for Little Falls in 2023 is estimated at $7,278,149; which is down about $400,000 from what was projected in September and factored into figuring out the larger preliminary levy and budget numbers.
In comparison to the preliminary budget, about $59,500 in reductions were made to the general fund in what was approved, Monday. Much of that came from the Public Works Department.
In order to reduce the general fund amount, rather than budgeting 100% for employee wages while working on capital improvement projects, that pay will instead be billed to the project itself.
“I want to thank (City Engineer) Greg (Kimman) for finding that support to those projects and utilizing that method to oversee his staff to direct out that cost,” Radermacher said. “We do feel it’s the fairest way to spread out that expense.”
He added that the lease agreement with Enterprise for city vehicles that the Council approved in October also contributed to the overall reduction of the budget.
During preliminary budget discussions, Radermacher said much time was spent looking at capital improvement items, particularly in relation to work that needs to be done that will impact the water fund. The city has new wells it needs to develop at its new Lions Park facility. There is needed rehab work at the water plant and to one of the city’s water towers, as well. Work has already begun on a Mississippi River crossing on the south end of town.
“When we did this, we were kind of planning for a lot of things, trying to see where the rates would end up if we were able to accomplish everything all at once,” Radermacher said. “Our water tower project, that’s going to get pushed off to 2024, so we did eliminate the proposed debt service cost of that. That is a big component of where we are.”
Some of the smaller projects will also be paid via reserves, rather than debt service.
One big increase to this year’s budget was in reference to the Police Department. Radermacher said when wages were examined, it became apparent that a couple of the administrative positions were “not reflective of what we actually need in that department.” Those positions were graded out and realigned within the pay schedule that has been proposed for 2023. It puts those employees up at a higher wage than where they are at right now.
There are wage increases going to patrol officers and sergeants, as well. There will be new positions added in 2023, also. Those positions will be strictly focused on code compliance and enforcement, which has been a big issue for the city, according to Radermacher.
“We have heard you loud and clear on the complaints related to that and managing that process,” he said. “That is in a full-time position in which we intend to hire for, if this budget is approved, as well as additional law enforcement as the nature of that department and profession has changed dramatically in the last few years.”
“I believe everybody seen in our packet that we received a petition from 55 residents regarding our code enforcement in our community, and also hearing about the drug issues not only in our community, but almost every community,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “I think we need to take a stance on both of those and support our residents.”
One of the key areas that needed examination within the budget, that also impacts taxes, was the debt service levy. During preliminary discussions, the Council looked at building in additional capacity to soften the burden related to bond issuances for future capital improvement projects.
Specifically, they discussed including more money in this year’s levy to pay off one of the bonds. Initially, they discussed putting $625,000 toward paying that down, but $500,000 was what was recommended in the final levy. Radermacher said that half-million would allow the city to close out that particular line item.
“That would, in turn, give us more capacity to have that level of debt service available to us to spend for these capital projects which we know are coming and, unfortunately, our needs for them are pretty imminent,” he said.
Along with major infrastructure projects, the city is also planning to build a new facility in the near future that could potentially house the Police Department, Fire Department and City Offices. Radermacher said the Police Department and City Hall, in particular, are no longer able to fit the needs of the workforce within them.
In speaking with architects and other professionals, he was told the city has “overutilized” those buildings. As such, a new facility would likely be a more efficient option than trying to renovate the current structures.
“I have gone over the capital improvement plan with all of the department heads and, what I do want to say is that, we are as tight as we can be on that,” Radermacher told the Council. “I don’t think there’s a lot of room for cutting out or reducing elements that we have in there. There are very few things that are in there that we don’t absolutely need or plan to have improvements for in this coming year.”
He said, if they were going to make changes to the budget as it was presented, it would likely have to be done in the debt service levy. For example, he said the line item $500,000 amount could be reduced. Realistically, he said $185,000 would be the absolute lowest it could go on that, but that would not be conducive to keeping the levy down in future budgets.
With that $500,000 debt service levy item, the proposed levy increase was 17.31% over 2022.
“That would give us some more capacity to be able to handle increases in cost in capital projects,” he said. “Infrastructure projects, those are extremely important work that we do. Those have gone up in terms of overall cost on a project just from the preliminary estimates that we had when we were working on Fourth Street. The material costs and contractor costs for that project have really gone up dramatically.”
He said that increase in infrastructure costs was going to change the dynamic of what the city can afford to do, moving forward.
Further, Radermacher warned that the $500,000 to close out the bond would not be enough to off-set all future costs. However, it was an opportunity for the Council to “build things up in advance” so future increases would be more modest, rather than “one giant leap all at once.”
Council Member Frank Gosiak said the Council learned from its recent wastewater treatment plant project that it could save money in the long run by getting out in front of these major projects in terms of funding. He said he is usually in favor of keeping the levy as close to zero as possible, but felt leaving the debt levy service at its proposed amount would be a wise decision.
“Anything we can do, even if we have to kick in $500,000 now to drop that so we can get some of these projects done a little sooner, I feel is a good thing,” Gosiak said. “Everything’s looking like it’s going to keep going up. Right now we can’t count on what the future’s going to do here, so I’m in favor of leaving that in for that purpose.”
Council President Brad Hircock asked Radermacher how it would impact the budget and levy if it reduced the amount toward that bond by $100,000. Radermacher said it would bring the tax rate down to 64.6%, just a bit down from the 2022 rate of 64.83%
In that case, a property on which the value did not change from last year would see a decrease on the city portion of the overall 2023 tax bill.
The Council also asked to see the debt service issuance reduced to $300,000, which would have pushed the tax rate below 60%. Zylka asked if that would make a difference in the city’s ability to pay off that bond early. Radermacher said it would not really help.
“I would not be against lowering it by the $100,000 to $400,000, but I think the $300,000 is going down a little too far and we’re going to be digging out of this hole for a long time,” Zylka said.
However, Council Member James Storlie said he was in favor of the reduction to $300,000, given the strain many residents are feeling in other areas. He said a major project on city facilities was unlikely to start within the next couple of years, and thought reducing the debt service levy would give the Council more time to make adjustments.
Radermacher again stressed the needs that have to be addressed with the city’s infrastructure.
Kimman said there are a lot of “very big” projects coming up in the next five years. Those include finishing Fourth Street South in 2023 and working on Fourth Street North the following year. After that, in 2025, he said the plan is to work on First Street North, with the south side of the street due for construction in 2026. In 2027, the city plans to do a project on Highway 27 from Lindbergh Elementary School to the Highway 10 overpass, before working on the intersection of Highway 27 and 18th Street in 2028.
“As much as I would like to see that number go down, I just know that we’ve got a lot of big projects to pay for, so we’ve got to make some room in our debt levy to make those projects a reality,” Kimman said. “They are very old infrastructure. By rehabbing them and replacing them, it also helps at the wastewater plant and the water plant. I would strongly ask the Council to keep it as much as we can just because we do have a lot of big things coming up here.”
Radermacher added that the Fourth Street South project that began this year will result in one of the largest bond issuances the city has ever had. That will be bonded next year, with payments starting in 2024.
“If we’re only tapering off $100,000 worth of debt and we’re adding $200,000, we’re losing ground,” he said. “What we’re recommending is, yes, not an immediate need, but building capacity to handle future needs. It’s going to be more painful next year if we’re only at $1.1 million versus $1.3 million for that debt service levy.”
He said it ultimately came down to balancing out the needs and priorities of the city. While he did not like presenting something that won’t fill an immediate need, he wanted the Council to strongly consider the future needs.
“And they’re coming,” Radermacher said. “They’re not going away.”
Eventually, Zylka made a motion to set the levy with the $100,000 reduction to the debt service levy. In all, that left it at the 15.02% increase that passed unanimously.
“This isn’t a budget that’s out there giving us everything that we ever wanted,” Radermacher said. “This is the things that we need. And when it came to positions, the additional positions that we’re adding are very much strictly into those things that you are most concerned about in terms of the code enforcement, blight issues that we have in our community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.