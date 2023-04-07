Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed today in a backyard flock in Le Sueur County.
Samples were confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa. The site is quarantined, and the birds on the premises were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.
Poultry is safe to eat, and proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is always advised.
“We were fortunate to get a reprieve from the virus during the past few months,” said Senior Poultry Veterinarian, Dr. Shauna Voss. “We’ve been anticipating the return of the virus and are recalling our partner resources back to the fight. We continue to call on anyone who owns birds to stand up their biosecurity, especially during these next couple months.”
Poultry producers and backyard flock owners should contact their veterinarian immediately if they see any signs or symptoms in their flock:
• Extreme depression.
• Very quiet.
• Difficulty breathing.
• Decrease in feed or water intake.
• Swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, wattle, and hocks.
• Decrease in egg production.
• Sudden, unexplained death.
Biosecurity is paramount to stopping the spread of this and other viruses and disease. Flock owners large and small should review their biosecurity measures to maintain the health of their birds.
If you are a veterinarian and receive reports of clinical signs of avian influenza, call the Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1 (833) 454-0156. If it is after hours or on the weekend, call the Minnesota Duty Officer at 1 (800) 422-0798.
There are no approved vaccines for HPAI at this time, and the decision to authorize their usage is handled at the federal level. Minnesota’s federal partners are in regular contact with stakeholders and industry on the use of vaccines.
Detections of HPAI in Minnesota are posted on the Board’s website: www.mn.gov/bah/hpai. The Board is the official source of information for Minnesota’s response to HPAI.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.