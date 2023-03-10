Membership fees at the Little Falls Golf Course will not change this year, from what they were in 2022.
Monday, the Little Falls City Council voted to set the 2023 fee schedule for the golf course. It does, however, include slight increases to greens fees, range fees and cart rentals.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the fee schedule was being set later than usual this year, as city staff has been doing research to see where other area courses are setting their rates.
There was a large increase in membership fees in 2022, due in part to some major changes. Among the biggest were eliminating the family membership — replacing it with a couples membership — and offering free membership for juniors, age 17 and younger.
“But, we didn’t really move the greens fees, so we are looking at making a small increase to the greens fee cost and the rental cart rates,” Radermacher said. “I don’t think it will put us out of the range for where the surrounding courses are.”
He said the “going rate” at most courses is usually identified as the cost of 18 holes and a cart. Such an outing will cost $50, including sales tax, at the Little Falls Golf Course in 2023. Broken down, it is $32.50 for the greens fee and $17.50 for a cart rental. That is up from $45 total, in 2022.
In comparison, Radermacher said area courses charge $45, $42 and $47 for the same outing. Though he was not sure if that included sales tax.
“I think the condition that the course has been in and has gotten to has been definitely warranting of that,” he said.
For people in the golf industry, Radermacher said the condition of the course is a “big difference-maker.” If golfers are deciding between two different courses with comparable rates, but the course conditions are much different, they often base their choice on the latter.
“I think we’re very much competitive on the course conditions,” he said. “I’ve been able to play our neighboring courses, as well, and I’d put ours up against any of them right now for where we’ve been the last few years.”
He anticipates a “really good season” in 2023, particularly if the snow melts in the next month.
Council President Jerry Knafla asked if the rates for other courses Radermacher cited were from 2022 or 2023. He said that he could not tell on the rate sheet, and it also has become more difficult to say whether or not the listed prices include taxes. That is due, mainly, to more people paying with cards rather than cash.
“I know in previous years we always had to set our rates before everybody else did,” Knafla said.
Radermacher said Little Falls tended to be “the driver for everybody else and their rates” because they tried to set theirs in January during the usual budgeting process. There are also only so many Council meetings before the golf season starts, with two per month.
Recently, both he and Clubhouse Manager Sherry Johnson have been getting quite a few questions from residents about what the memberships are going to cost this year.
“I think people are — now it’s March — people are going to be itching to start paying those even though, with the amount of snow out there, we’re probably not going to be golfing in the next few weeks,” Radermacher said.
Council Member David Meyer asked if it would make sense, in the spirit of free golf for juniors, to offer them a free medium bucket of range balls for practice, as well. The fee for range balls in 2023 is $4.50 for a small bucket of 25, $6.75 for a medium bucket of 50 or $9 for a large bucket of 75.
Radermacher said that was a valid point and is something that could be considered in future meetings.
“We are very supportive of anything related to youth golf,” Radermacher said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.