During the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election, winners in local, state, judicial and congressional races will be determined by voters. Voters must vote at the appropriate polling place.
Residents in the following cities and townships will vote by mail: Bowlus city, Buckman city, Buckman Township, Culdrum Township, Elmdale city, Flensburg city, Genola city, Harding city, Hillman city, Hillman Township, Lastrup city, Leigh Township, Motley Township, Mount Morris Township, Parker Township, Pierz Township, Platte Township, Richardson Township, Rosing Township, Sobieski city and Swanville city.
Polling places for residents who do not vote by mail and the hours they will be open include:
Agram Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., at Agram Town Hall.
Belle Prairie Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Belle Prairie Town Hall.
Buh Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Buh Town Hall.
Cushing Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Cushing Town Hall.
Darling Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Darling Town Hall.
Elmdale Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Elmdale Town Hall.
Granite Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Granite Town Hall.
Green Prairie Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Green Prairie Town Hall.
Lakin Township, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Lakin Town Hall.
Little Falls Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Little Falls Town Hall.
Morrill Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Morrill Town Hall in Ramey.
Motley city, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Motley City Hall.
Pierz city, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Pierz City Hall.
Pike Creek Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Pike Creek Town Hall.
Pulaski Township, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Pulaski Town Hall.
Randall city, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Randall Community Building.
Ripley Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Ripley Town Hall.
Royalton city, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Royalton City Center.
Scandia Valley Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Scandia Valley Town Hall.
Swan River Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Swan River Town Hall.
Swanville Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Swanville Fire Hall.
Two Rivers Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Bowlus Fire Hall.
Upsala city, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Upsala Recreation Building.
Morrison County races include State Senate for Districts 5 and 10; state representatives for Districts 5B, 10A and 10B and county commissioner seats in District 1, 3, 4, and 5. School board candidates will also be listed on the ballot, as well as city council members and mayors, as well as township officials. A candidate Q&A for each of these races can be found online at mcrecord.com.
Residents across the state will also vote for governor and lieutenant governor; secretary of state, attorney general and judicial seats.
The Record will post election results online at mcrecord.com, as they become available starting late Nov. 8, with a more comprehensive list of results printed in the Nov. 13 issue.
