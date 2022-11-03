During the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election, winners in local, state, judicial and congressional races will be determined by voters. Voters must vote at the appropriate polling place.

Residents in the following cities and townships will vote by mail: Bowlus city, Buckman city, Buckman Township, Culdrum Township, Elmdale city, Flensburg city, Genola city, Harding city, Hillman city, Hillman Township, Lastrup city, Leigh Township, Motley Township, Mount Morris Township, Parker Township, Pierz Township, Platte Township, Richardson Township, Rosing Township, Sobieski city and Swanville city.

Load comments