Depending upon which district they live in, voters will cast a ballot Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the primary, to choose who will be in the November General Election race.
Morrison County races include State Senate for Districts 5 and 10; state representatives for Districts 5B, 10A and 10B. A candidate Q&A for each of these districts was published in the Morrison County Record in the July 17 and 24 issues. The Q&A can also be found online at mcrecord.com.
Residents across the state will also vote for governor and lieutenant governor; secretary of state and attorney general. The candidate with the highest number of votes moves to the November General Election. The Record will post the results on the mcrecord.com website, as they become available. post results when they become available., with a more comprehensive list of results will be printed in the Aug. 14 issue.
Residents in the following cities and townships will vote by mail: Bowlus city, Buckman city, Buckman Township, Culdrum Township, Elmdale city, Flensburg city, Genola city, Harding city, Hillman city, Hillman Township, Lastrup city, Leigh Township, Motley Township, Mount Morris Township, Parker Township, Pierz Township, Platte Township, Richardson Township, Rosing Township, Sobieski city and Swanville city.
Polling places for residents who do not vote by mail and the hours they will be open include:
Agram Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., at Agram Town Hall.
Belle Prairie Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Belle Prairie Town Hall.
Buh Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Buh Town Hall.
Cushing Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Cushing Town Hall.
Darling Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Darling Town Hall.
Elmdale Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Elmdale Town Hall.
Granite Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Granite Town Hall.
Green Prairie Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Green Prairie Town Hall.
Lakin Township, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Lakin Town Hall.
Little Falls Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Little Falls Town Hall.
