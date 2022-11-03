Candidates will be the ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election for a city, township (those that voted to hold their election in November), county or school board seat, as well as for Senate District 10, House Districts 5B, 10A and 10B, governor, attorney general, Congressional District 7, and judicial seats.
Following are local (not statewide) races that will be on the ballot for those who did not vote early and will head to the polls Tuesday:
Congressional District 7 - Republican Michelle Fischbach, Democrat Jill Abrahsain and Legal Marijuana Now Travis “Bull” Johnson.
Senate District 5 - Republican Paul J. Utke and Democrat A. John Peters.
Senate District 10 - Republican Nathan Wesenberg and Democrat Suzanne Cekalla.
House District 5B - Republican Mike Wiener and Independence Alliance candidate Gregg Hendrickson.
House District 10A - Republican Ron Kresha is running unopposed.
House District 10B - Republican Isaac Schultz and Democrat Hunter Froelich.
Cities:
Bowlus — Jake Wentland for mayor, Corey Sobania and Jessica Lodermeier and incumbent Theresa Trettel on the ballot for council seat. No one filed for the city clerk seat.
Buckman — Greg Gangl for mayor, incumbents George Dehler and Preston Loidolt for council seats and Bobbi Jo Brisk for city treasurer.
Elmdale — Incumbent John Kulla for mayor; Zachary Kulla for a council seat and Nancy Stewart for city clerk.
Flensburg — James Gorka for mayor; Tammy Gorka and Brady Pundsack for the two council seats and Tony Kile will be on the ballot for the special election for a council member.
Genola — Kory Hoheisel and Mike Welle for seats on the council and no one filed for the city clerk position.
Harding — Denise Young for mayor; and Patrick Hayes and incumbent Tami Young for two council seats, incumbent Karen Hayes for city treasurer.
Hillman — No one will be on the ballot for two council seats and the treasurer.
Lastrup — On the ballot will be Pat Boser and Jackie Zehowski for council seats.
Little Falls — Incumbent Greg Zylka for mayor; David Glaze and Chuck Justin on the ballot for council member at large seat; incumbent Leif Hanson for the Ward 1 seat; incumbent Wayne Liljegren for the Ward 2 council seat; and David C. Meyer and incumbent James Storlie for the Ward 3 council seat.
Motley — Mike Schmidt for mayor and Nikki Bjerga and Brenda Borash for two council seats.
Pierz —Incumbent Dave Fischer and Toby Egan for mayor; incumbent Don Bujalski and John Perleberg for two council seats and no one will be on the ballot for city treasurer.
Randall — Incumbent Danny Noss for mayor; incumbents Mary Venske and Jeffrey Wright for council seats and Carrie Turner for the vacant seat she was appointed to fill.
Royalton — Incumbent interim Mayor Brenda Weiss-Pesta for mayor and Scott Kalis, Robert Lanners, Kara Sowada and Tyler Struffert filed for two council seats.
Sobieski — Incumbent Jerome Ringwelski for the council and incumbent Janice Czech for city treasurer.
Swanville — Incumbents Sandra Lange for mayor and Tony Maciej and James Molitor for the council.
Upsala — Incumbent mayor Rollie Johnson for mayor and Alan “Fred” Gunderson and Wendy Rene for two council seats.
County:
All Morrison County commissioner seats are up for re-election, due to redistricting. Four of the five incumbents are facing opposition.
County Commissioner District 1 — Todd Krajsa and incumbent Mike LeMieur.
County Commissioner District 2 — Incumbent Jeffrey J. Jelinski is running unopposed.
County Commissioner District 3 — Jeremy J. Pekula and incumbent Randy H. Winscher.
County Commissioner District 4 — Robert “Bobby” Kasper and incumbent Mike Wilson.
County Commissioner District 5 — Incumbent Greg Blaine and Rene Krousey.
County auditor/treasurer — Chelsey Robinson is the only name on the ballot, although she resigned in September.
County recorder — Jennifer “Jenny” Sanders is running unopposed.
County sheriff — Sheriff Shawn Larsen is running unopposed.
County attorney — County Attorney Brian Middendorf is running unopposed.
Soil and Water District supervisors, in District 3, Scott Saehr is running unopposed and for District 4, Dale Scholl is also running unopposed.
School boards — each with three seats up for election:
Little Falls — Sharon Ballou, Cassie Fredregill, Mark Gerbi, Brad Laager, Sarah Marrow, Molly Jean Nelson and Daniel Schilling.
Onamia — Michael “Mike” Balder, Brian J. Barnet, Richard Blomer and Josey Duffee.
Pierz — Matthew Hoheisel, Marvin Thomas and Wes Young.
Pillager — Rebecca Bennett, Sara Nagel and Sarah Smith.
Royalton — Lucas Boyd, Randy Hackett, Matthew Nelson and Maria Traut.
Upsala — Mike Klasen, Dan Klein, Dean Wayne Peterson, Trevor Soltis and James Warga.
Staples-Motley — Kyle Reese, Bruce Drone, Shelly DeCamp, Erich J. Heppner Chandler Trout, Ryan Wright. A question will also be on the ballot for those living in the Staples-Motley School District, asking whether the expiring school district referendum should be renewed.
Swanville — Molly Gerads, Zachery Gutormson and William “Bill” Johnson.
Townships:
Cushing — Doug Feustel and Amy Pugh for supervisor seat and Kirsten Drew for clerk.
Elmdale — Incumbents Bill Koopmeier and Tom Lind for supervisor seats and Kim Harren for clerk.
Hillman — Incumbents Ted Kasper and Thomas Stangl for supervisor seats and incumbent Loren Tomala filed for treasurer.
Morrill — Incumbents Ronnie Beack and Edward Kampa for supervisor seats and Sally Melby for treasurer.
Mount Morris — Keith Carter and Jennifer Miller, both incumbents, for supervisors and incumbent Tom Fenna for treasurer.
Pierz — Paul Cekalla and incumbent Dean Rocheleau for supervisor seats.
Pulaski — Chad Warnke will be on the ballot for supervisor, but no one will be on the ballot for town clerk.
Richardson — Incumbent Michael Insley and Kent Larson for supervisor the incumbent Beverly Insley for treasurer.
Rosing — No one will be on the ballot for two supervisors seats.
Scandia Valley — Dan Seanger will be on the ballot for a supervisor seat. No one is on the ballot for a second supervisor seat.
Sample ballots were published by the county on pages 14-15 of the Oct. 30 issue of the Record, for those who would like to review them.
Questionnaires were sent to candidates in contested races — those Q&As can be found online at mcrecord.com.
Election results will be posted online at mcrecord.com as they become available election night, after the polls close.
