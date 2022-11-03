Candidates will be the ballot in the Nov. 8 General Election for a city, township (those that voted to hold their election in November), county or school board seat, as well as for Senate District 10, House Districts 5B, 10A and 10B, governor, attorney general, Congressional District 7, and judicial seats.

Following are local (not statewide) races that will be on the ballot for those who did not vote early and will head to the polls Tuesday:

Load comments