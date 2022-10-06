Election 2022 Campaign Pins on Flag

To provide our readers with information to help them in their decision-making at the polls for the Nov. 8 Election, we sent out a questionnaire with the same questions to each of the candidates who filed for election to their city council or for a seat on the Morrison County Board of Commissioners. Only those races where the number of candidates exceeded the number of seats that are open are featured (in alphabetical order). If a candidate is running unopposed, they are not included.

Candidates were asked to introduce themselves and to answer the following questions in 100 words or less:

Todd Krajsa

Todd Krajsa
Mike LeMieur

Mike LeMieur
Jeremy Pekula

Jeremy Pekula
Randy Winscher

Randy Winscher
Robert Kasper

Robert Kasper
Mike Wilson

Mike Wilson
Greg Blaine

Greg Blaine
René Krousey

René Krousey
Dave Glaze

Dave Glaze
Chuck Justin

Chuck Justin
David Meyer

David Meyer
James Storlie

James Storlie
Toby Egan

Toby Egan
Dave Fischer

Dave Fischer
Load comments