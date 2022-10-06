To provide our readers with information to help them in their decision-making at the polls for the Nov. 8 Election, we sent out a questionnaire with the same questions to each of the candidates who filed for election to their city council or for a seat on the Morrison County Board of Commissioners. Only those races where the number of candidates exceeded the number of seats that are open are featured (in alphabetical order). If a candidate is running unopposed, they are not included.
Candidates were asked to introduce themselves and to answer the following questions in 100 words or less:
- What prompted you to seek office?
- What is your number one goal?
- What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent your city/county district?
- In what area or areas could the city/county be doing better? What should the city/county do to improve in this area or areas?
- Wild card — write about any topic of your choice.
Todd Krajsa, County Commissioner District 1 Candidate
My name is Todd Krajsa (pronounced Kraysa). I’m running for Morrison County commissioner in District 1. I grew up on what today would be called a small hobby farm outside Mahnomen. After graduating, I went to Wadena Technical College for electrical construction. I started my career in St. Cloud and have been in the construction industry for 33 years. I own an electrical contracting and building construction business here in Morrison County. My wife and I moved to Morrison County in 2011, settling in Scandia Valley Township. We became members of the Lincoln Area Business Association, as well as the Randall Area Business Association.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I ran for office because I believe there is a lot of wasteful spending of our tax dollars and the citizens of this county should get more say in where their tax money is being spent. As a business owner and resident here, I think the citizens in the county deserve more say and more involvement with the use of their tax money. My ideal thought is to have a safe, happy, healthy county, where families enjoy themselves working and playing while raising their kids. Where they can hunt, fish and do their thing, while enjoying a high quality of life.
2. What is your number one goal? My number one goal is to bring the power back to the people. Somehow we’ve lost that right in this country these days. I want to be instrumental in giving them back their voice to stop the government overreach of property and lifestyle that has occurred. I think taking a look at all of the departments in the county to see where things could be run more efficiently would save time and taxpayers’ dollars, along with the concentration on having safe, secure transparency in our election process, so everyone can be confident that their vote counts.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county in your district? Hard work is no stranger to me, being in the construction industry. I listen to people and do my best to give them what they want. I know how to set budgets and stick to them. You can’t spend more money than you have. I know permits and land use issues. I’m a grassroots Christian who believes we need God in our lives to guide and keep us humble. I surround myself with people who are knowledgeable in areas I am not. If there is something I don’t know, I research to be completely informed before making decisions.
4. In what area or areas could the county be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas? The county board meetings need to be held at a more convenient time, so anyone who wants to attend, can. Currently, they are held at 9 a.m., which is an unrealistic time for most people who work. People need to be heard. The meetings should be made accessible to all who want to be heard. Realistically, the meeting should be held in the evening, so no one has to take a day off work to be able to voice their opinion on any issue which could affect them or their life and livelihood.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. I’m no politician and make no promises, except to represent the people of this county the best I can. I am not beholden to anyone, only the people I will serve. I believe in term limits to assure individuals in office don’t get complacent or stop caring about who they represent and what is best for the county. I want to help stop the loss of our family farmers and land rights, that’s a big part of what makes our county what it is. Plus, we can’t keep draining the wetlands — those are our natural water filtration systems.
Mike LeMieur, County Commissioner District 1 Candidate
I’m Mike LeMieur seeking re-election as Morrison County commissioner for District 1. (New district 1 includes the townships of Cushing, Darling, Green Prairie, Motley, Platte, Ripley, Rosing, Scandia Valley and the cities of Motley and Randall.) I am married to Julie and together we have three children: Elijah, Isaac and Nick. We are all lifelong residents of Morrison County. I am currently employed at Camp Ripley as a Crash Fire Rescue Firefighter and also with Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service as an EMT. I am a member of the NRA and a member of the Eastern Morrison County Sportsman Club.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I am the current Morrison County commissioner for District I was first elected in 2016, and re-elected in 2020. Due to redistricting, I am up again to complete a two-year term. I ran for this position because I truly care about our county and the people who live, work and play here in Morrison County. I enjoy working with constituents and I appreciate the challenges associated with budgets, policy making and improving services. I’ve enjoyed the years in public service and as a volunteer to make our community a better place and helping those in need.
2. What is your number one goal? The first duty of any government is to provide for the public safety of its citizens. I will continue to support our law enforcement and seek ways ensuring our deputies have what they need to keep us safe. We need to invest in mental health and into addictions. All three of these are linked together. If we take a hard look at mental health and treat it early, if we work to keep drugs out of our community, it will take some of the reoccurring stresses off our law enforcement and corrections personnel and make our community stronger.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county in your district? Having served in different elected positions I have a unique understanding of different budgeting processes and I look for ways to collaborate with other entities to save taxpayer dollars and to provide better services to our constituents. Public office experience: Little Falls councilman/president 2005-2008; Minnesota state representative for Morrison and Crow Wing counties 2011-2012; Little Falls School Board 2013-2016; and Morrison County commissioner 2017-present. Community and committees: 30 years on the Little Falls Fire Department (retired assistant chief). Committees: Public Health Advisory, Yellow Ribbon, HRA, Camp Ripley Citizen Advisory.
4. In what area or areas could the county be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas? There is no question that we should always strive to do better in all areas of government. The Board and I continually look at ways to do more with less. Oftentimes government seems to work slow compared to the private sector. I know there are moments that it feels that way to me. But I think it is intentionally designed that way to solicit the best ideas through discussion and debate. I know the current county board strives to do the best job possible and as cost efficient as possible. We also need to better prepare for the future.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. The current county board has made positive changes to provide better services and opportunities for our constituents. We combined departments to streamline services and also created cross training among employees. We worked with the schools to create better access for students with mental health issues. We worked to enhance agriculture. We promoted financial integrity by effectively managing tax dollars creating healthy fund balances. We assisted first responders with acquiring updated radios which will reach every corner of the county. We understand the importance of Camp Ripley and the soldiers that live in our community. We maintain secure and safe elections.
Jeremy Pekula, County Commissioner District 3 Candidate
My name is Jeremy Pekula. I was born and raised on a dairy and hog farm in Swan River Township between Sobieski and Elmdale. I am a 1997 graduate of Little Falls High School. Because I want a bright future for my 20 and 17 year old sons, where Constitutional freedoms still prevail across our country, I’ve stepped forward to make a difference as I am one of the founding members of a local community group that we organized a year ago, with a mission of bringing residents of our county together to address local issues and collectively provide possible solutions.
1. What prompted you to seek office? Due to Minnesota’s unlawful COVID-19 2020 election changes influenced by the Minnesota Secretary of State, I was aware of how potentially vulnerable our voting process could be during the November 2020 General Election. When five states completely stopped counting ballots on election night, I knew something wasn’t right and felt compelled to start investigating. After understanding that state and federal lawmakers were unwilling to take any necessary actions to secure our votes, I soon determined that county commissioners did have the authority to do so, which is why I’m running to represent the residents of Morrison County out of District 3.
2. What is your number one goal? My number one goal as county commissioner will be to dismantle and rebuild our county’s election process to ensure that “our” votes are completely safe, secure and 100% transparent. Our country was founded as a Constitutional Republic. Our elections were designed to keep government in check. When we don’t have honest elections, we don’t have true representation of We The People. Our elections should “not” be based upon methods of efficiency, our elections “must” be based upon methods of “accuracy.” Removing the use of highly vulnerable election machines and returning to hand counted paper ballots is the first step to achieving this.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county in your district? As a lifelong county resident, I have a vast perspective of life in Central Minnesota. After farm life, I worked road construction, quickly acquiring my Class A CDL and promoted to foreman within two years. I worked four years for a local residential construction contractor. In 2009, I earned my electrical lineworker diploma from Dakota County Technical College, graduating top of my class with honors but faced minimal job opportunities due to the recession. I was a delivery driver for Viking Coca-Cola for three years and spent eight years as an equipment operator for Little Falls Public Works. Presently, I’m pursuing my independent insurance adjuster license.
4. In what area or areas could the county be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas? This county must do a better job of protecting the rights, liberties and freedoms of our residents that were granted to us by the U.S. Constitution. It also must take steps to stop the progression of our ever-expanding government and its persistent pursuit of infringing upon our Constitutional and God given rights. We start by taking back control of our elections from the Minnesota Secretary of State. We remove the machines, reducing the budget needed to carry out all future elections, saving taxpayers money. In order for We The Power to take our power back, we must take back our elections.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. Over the last 22 months, I’ve dedicated myself to thoroughly researching election corruption. During my research, I uncovered a vast amount of factual evidence proving our elections have been corrupted, fraudulent and manipulated for decades. The fact that not a single election machine used in 2020, within our entire country, had legal certification that complied with the Help America Vote Act, passed by U.S. Congress in 2002, should alarm everyone. I am the best candidate for county commissioner because I will do everything necessary to restore transparency and faith in our elections, restoring power back to “We the People.”
Randy Winscher, County Commissioner District 3 Candidate
My name is Randy H. Winscher, your current county commissioner. I was born and raised in Buckman Township on a large dairy farm. I have been married to my beautiful wife Nancy for 42 years and have been blessed with three children and seven grandchildren. We live in Bellevue Township, of which I served as an elected supervisor for years. I am a Royalton High School graduate, a Lions Club member, and I belong to Living Waters Lutheran Church. I have experience on the following boards: Soil and Water, Great River Regional Library, Tri-County Community Action, University of Minnesota Extension and many others.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I’ve always wanted to be a county commissioner. I’m a natural problem solver. Since I’ve missed two years of my present term due to redistricting, I still have unfinished business that I need to attend to.
2. What is your number one goal? My goal is to ensure that the community of district 3 is well taken care of. I want residents to feel comfortable reaching out to me as I listen to their questions or concerns and take appropriate action.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county in your district? I have lived in Morrison County for over 60 years; 38 of those in District 3. This gives everyone a considerable advantage as I know so many people personally. I pride myself on being approachable and accessible.
4. In what area or areas could the county be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas? We as commissioners need to come up with a reasonable solution for the future of our Morrison County courthouse. Do we spend millions of taxpayers’ dollars to refurbish, or do we spend the minimum to retain the shell? Collecting more information will help guide our decision of what outcome the public would like to see.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. The holidays are right around the corner and they’re an ideal time to show gratitude. Veterans Day is perfect for acknowledging those who served and continue to serve, to protect our freedom. During our Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities we need to keep supporting our local businesses. Spending our money locally allows the business owner to reinvest in the community and helps keep us strong. Thank you for supporting Morrison County, and I encourage everyone to vote this November.
Robert Kasper, County Commissioner District 4 Candidate
I’m Robert (Bobby) Kasper. I was born and raised on our family farm in Morrison County and graduated from Pierz, Healy High School. After graduating from electrical line school in Wadena, I went to work as a lineman for 33 years. Midway through my career, I was elected business manager/ financial secretary for the IBEW in Duluth, holding that position for 6 years. I then finished my career as a lineman in Little Falls, retiring from Minnesota Power in 2018. Currently, I am a supervisor at Buh Township. I have been married to my wife, Carol, for 41 years.
1. What prompted you to seek office? When looking around at the state of affairs in our country, state, and local government, I see a deep need for people to step up and right the ship. I feel called to be one of those people. What was once a great country is deteriorating into socialism and entitlement. It is my firm belief that taking a stand for my hardworking neighbor and those that are trying to eek out an honest living through farming, sales, working in manufacturing, etc., should be rewarded and not have an excessive tax burden.
2. What is your number one goal? My number one goal is to show great care for my neighbors by eliminating unnecessary government spending and overreach. A hardworking person should have control over their own property and their own finances. This country works best when the citizens have control of their government at the local level. Every voice is important and must be heard. I believe that faith, honesty, integrity and a sense of wisdom, which would appear to be old fashioned, is what is missing today. My hope is, I could bring them back to the forefront of our government.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county in your district? I was born and raised on our family farm in eastern Morrison County, which is District 4, therefore my heart is for this county. On the farm, we learned the value of self-discipline and hard work. That upbringing has carried through my life and will be an asset to Morrison County. Also, my experience as business manager/ financial secretary for the IBEW, where I negotiated and administered contracts, and argued for the working person, uniquely qualifies me to represent the people of my district in this county. I will fight to the finish for our families.
4. In what area or areas could the county be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas? One of the most difficult issues facing the county right now is NASCAR inflation. Since we can’t wait for the state or federal government to gain control of this problem, we need to address it at the local level. It will be a balancing act to maintain roads, maintain strong law enforcement for the safety of our public, retain a strong work force, and keep as much money in our people’s pockets as possible. Very guarded spending and trimming of unnecessary expenditures at the county level is absolutely necessary to address this issue.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. Over the period of time that our United States of America has existed, there have been extremely difficult issues that have been faced. Through what appeared to be insurmountable odds, and unanswerable questions, there have been both men and women who have been used to make a difference and to right the ship. Today is no different. We can look around and listen to the news and become somewhat depressed, but it is no time to back away. My attitude is to press on and by God’s grace to face the challenge head on. Vote for Kasper in November.
Mike Wilson, County Commissioner District 4 Candidate
I am seeking re-election as your District 4 county commissioner. I was elected in 2014. I live in Pierz with my wife, Pearl (Wuellner) Wilson. We have four children — Robert, Alex, Stacy Monson (Rick) and Kari Block. I was previously employed by Minnesota Select Sires and ABS. I am a current member of the Pierz Lions, Knights of Columbus, NRA and I belong to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. I work hard, communicate openly with people and treat people with respect. I enjoy my job as commissioner 100%.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I am currently the Morrison County District 4 county commissioner. I am a “people” person and I enjoy helping people. I am proud of our community and county government and would like to be able to be county commissioner for one more term.
2. What is your number one goal? Helping the people of Morrison County. With that being said, I want to keep our roads in good condition. I do not want our taxes/levies to increase — if that is at all possible with the current inflation rate. I would like Morrison County to continue to run in a cost-effective way.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county in your district? I have been involved in Morrison County for the past 40-plus years. I have been the District 4 county commissioner for the past two terms. I was previously a board member of the Morrison County Ag Society (Fair Board), Pierz School Board, Rich Prairie Water and Sewer District Board, Pierz Planning and Zoning, to name a few. Because of my experience on a variety of boards, I have dealt with many different issues and I am able to use that knowledge in a positive way as your county commissioner.
4. In what area or areas could the county be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas? Our county, like many in the nation, is facing issues in technology (cyber security and the cost of this), mental health issues (availability to those in need) and overall inflation. These are tough issues and we need to work together as a board with administration and department heads to try and tackle these problems one tiny step at a time.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. I have made being a county commissioner my number one job. During COVID, the state shut down a lot of our businesses in the county. This was hard on our local economy. When government aid was made available to small businesses affected by the COVID shutdown, I took the time to hand-deliver applications to businesses in District 4, so they could apply for that aid if they chose to. I feel I care about people, work hard, communicate openly and treat people with respect.
Greg Blaine, County Commissioner District 5 Candidate
As the current Morrison County commissioner for District 5, I’m a lifelong resident of Morrison County. Married 36 years to wife Michelle. Crop farmer in Culdrum Township after 38 years as dairy producer. Elected and served in Minnesota House of Representatives, 2001 - 2007. Elected to Morrison County Board in 2018, current chairman of Board. I serve on Region V Development Commission, Rural Development Finance Authority, County Extension and Ag Society, President of Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government, and director for Stearns Electric Association and Great River Energy. We are active members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.
1. What prompted you to seek office? After the sudden and tragic passing of Commissioner Duane Johnson, I was asked by many residents of Morrison County to consider serving the public again – now as county commissioner. After discussion and discernment, I made the decision to run and was elected for District 5 seat. I am very happy to serve the residents of Morrison County.
2. What is your number one goal? Utilize my experiences, principles, and leadership to help guide Morrison County Government to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the resident of Morrison County.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county in your district? My experience in the Minnesota Legislature has given me a great understanding of government. The years of service on various boards has helped develop my leadership and governance skills. As a farmer and husband, I am well-grounded and relatable to the residents of District 5 and all Morrison County residents. I am always willing to take time to listen to the people of Morrison County and do my best to address their questions and/or concerns.
4. In what area or areas could the county be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas? County government is here to serve the residents of the county. One of Morrison County’s strategic imperatives is to “Always Do Better.” This begins with the County Board, our department heads, supervisors, on through our entry-level employees. We commit ourselves to doing all we can do to serve the public. We continually strive to improve how we deliver these services by building a culture of support, understanding, trust and accountability.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. Morrison County – When I think of Morrison County, I think of the people, of the residents. Multi-generational families that call Morrison County home. Families who raise their children and care for their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Who work the land, tend their businesses, and support their community. I think of the hardworking people of faith who embrace the morals, ethics and values that honor our ancestors and lay the foundation for our youth. The future of Morrison County lies in our people and I’m proud to call Morrison County home.
René Krousey, County Commissioner District 5 Candidate
My name is René Krousey. I am running for Morrison County Commissioner in District 5. I am a wife, mother and grandmother. I have worked as a dental hygienist for the past 19 years. I run a small business on the side and operate a hobby farm that is home to a lively bunch of animals.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I have had an increased interest and concern in politics since 2010. I started attending caucuses and conventions. I became a local delegate and signed up to be an election judge. This year, I became a state delegate and took part in the state convention.
2. What is your number one goal? I do not support wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars and will not use citizen’s property (hard-earned money) as a means to support wasteful spending by taxing the property owner. I will support and promote voter integrity and stop voter fraud. Getting our country on the right track starts with voter integrity. If our votes are fraudulent then “We The People” have no voice. This is serious folks. Communism is born from censorship. This is about “We the People,” not “We The Government.”
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the county in your district? My number one qualification is that I am not a politician. I am a grassroots patriot who loves my country. I use common sense in making decisions. I care about the future of my country and my community. I am fed up with the fraud, corruption, lies and theft which affects every aspect of our day-to-day lives. I am ready for the battle of good versus bad. I am not afraid to speak up and speak the truth.
4. In what area or areas could the county be doing better? What should the county do to improve in this area or areas? Keeping the citizens better informed. Have commissioner meetings in the evening when working people can attend and have a voice in decision making. Stop wasteful spending of citizens’ tax dollars like there is a never-ending money tree and calling it “grant” money. It’s taxpayers’ money. Voter integrity starts at the county level. Commissioners play a huge role in placing conditions to insure votes are secure and accurate which is not currently being done.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. My mom was born and raised on their farm in the Randall area until age 12. My grandpa then moved the family to California, where he and his brothers each owned and operated their own excavating company. I first visited Little Falls when I was 5 years old, staying at my great-great-grandparents little farm. I knew then that this is where I was going to live when I grew up. I moved to the Morrison County area in 1981. My other set of great-great and great-grandparents have deep roots in Bowlus and Swan River township which my aunt wrote a couple books about. They owned the hotel/restaurant and an implement store in Bowlus. My great grandpa was also on the school board and city council in Bowlus.
Dave Glaze, Little Falls Alderman-At-Large Candidate
My name is Dave Glaze. I am married to my wife, Judy, for 50 years. We have one son who is married and he and his wife have one child. Both my son and daughter-in-law work for the military. I have been a member of this community for 39 years. I am retired and previously owned and operated a private business in Little Falls for 25 years.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I want to give back to the community that I have been a part of for so long. It has so many great attributes. The people of Little Falls have given me and my wife such great support over the time we owned our business, that I feel this is a way I can help keep Little Falls as a great place to live, work, raise a family and have fun. With strong leadership and fiscal responsibility, I feel we can continue to bring opportunities to our city, especially those that can have a positive, lasting impact for all.
2. What is your number one goal? To be accountable. As a private business owner, you must always be fiscally responsible if you want to be successful. I believe the city of Little Falls needs to operate under the same principles. The citizens make up the community we call Little Falls and I would like to be that conduit between the City Council and “you” — the people of this great community in making sure that we provide the best goods and services we can at the very best price that we can afford. If we can’t afford it, we need to find either another solution or wait until we can.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent your city? Being a private business owner for over 25 years has allowed me to be a part of many great local organizations. I was past president of the Chamber of Commerce, I was a part of the Board of Directors at the Chamber of Commerce, the United Way and the Morrison County Humane Society. I was part of a school district committee that put computers in the hands of kids in our schools. All of these organizations have similar goals and responsibilities when it comes to balancing needs and expenses with revenues, customer expectations and satisfaction.
4. In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas? As I mentioned earlier, I would like to be a conduit for communication back to the citizens we serve. Every person in our community gets concerned when they feel taxes are high and spending becomes out of control. There are times when it is justified and times where we need to say either “no” or not at this time. Communicating budgets and spending to our citizens through not only electronic and social media venues, but also ways to reach those that may not use or have access to such devices. Up-to-date current financial information will always be a great way to communicate back to the people what is happening within the functions of our city.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. There are many topics I could pick to discuss, such as the community center, crime and drugs, the 20.92% proposed levy increase and lack of senior housing. Looking at expanding the tax base and creating opportunity to bring other businesses to our community, should be felt as a benefit to all. I feel the proposed levy is too extreme. The rise in gas, food, interest rates and electricity, are already affecting our lives and I feel that we should not put more burden on our people with such a high levy.
Chuck Justin, Little Falls Alderman-At-Large Candidate
My name is Chuck Justin, I have lived in Little Falls for the past 17 years along with my wife of 25 years, Jodi. We have two sons, Andrew (22), and Matthew (20). I have been employed with Old Dutch foods as a route salesman for the past 16 years. I have spent the last 32 years in the retail industry in some capacity.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I was nominated to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission in February of 2022, and have thoroughly enjoyed volunteering on it, which is what sparked my interest in the open council seat.
2. What is your number one goal? My number one goal is to give a voice to the average everyday citizen of Little Falls.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent your city? I believe my background in retail, five years of which were as store management, makes me qualified to represent my city because I understand the importance of listening.
4. In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas? I think the city could be more willing to change. A friend of mine went to the city and asked why something was being done a certain way and the city’s answer was “that’s the way it’s always been done.” The city will be stuck “as is” forever if that’s the answer to everything.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. I would be honored to have your vote on November 8, and if elected would not take that responsibility lightly. I am a honest, hardworking, level headed individual.
David Meyer, Little Falls City Council Ward 3 Candidate
Hello, my name is David Meyer. I am married to Gabrielle, and we have four children, two girls and twin boys. Both Gabrielle and I are from Little Falls and have lived here almost all our lives. I’ve owned and operated Minnesota Lawn Company for over 20 years and Gabrielle is an author. We attend Grace Covenant Church in Little Falls. We spend a lot of time cheering our kids on at sporting events or plays and we love to travel with our family.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I love Little Falls and have always been interested in local politics. I have thought about running many times but wanted to wait until my children were a little bit older so I would have more time to dedicate to the office. With everything facing our town right now, I thought it would be a good time to run. I believe I have a fresh perspective to share and some helpful ideas to strengthen our community.
2. What is your number one goal? Raising a family in Little Falls and spending a lot of time in other communities with our children at sporting events, on vacation, or just visiting, I have observed the pros and cons of similar towns. I believe one of the things we’re missing is a community center that could strengthen the programs we’re already offering and encourage other ones to start. This isn’t my only goal, but it’s something I feel strongly about and would love to find a way to make it happen. I would welcome input from other citizens to hear their ideas, as well.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent your city? I’ve lived in Little Falls most of my life, and my parents and grandparents lived here, as well. I have many generations of perspective and am familiar with the concerns facing our community. For over 20 years, I have owned and operated a small business, have raised my family here, and have been involved in many organizations and committees. I have connections and conversations with many people whose lives are affected by Little Falls. I believe I am approachable and open to thoughts and ideas for the future of Little Falls and would be a good advocate on the council.
4. In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas? I see a couple different issues that we need to focus on. They are affordable housing and child care. How do we get investors to take a chance on our community? We need to offer them incentives — and not just financial ones. We need them to see that Little Falls has a sustainable, thriving future. We need to keep our eyes and ears open to industries, employment opportunities, and family-focused businesses that will attract the next generation to Little Falls. All investments are a risk — we need to let investors know that we’re serious about partnering with them to succeed.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. Mark Twain said: “Success is a journey, not a destination. It requires constant effort, vigilance and reevaluation.” When we face hardships, we often regret the actions that were taken in the past. I believe we’re at a time in Little Falls history where we need to stop focusing on the past and make a concentrated effort to reevaluate and shape our future into what we want it to be. There have been many great, and not-so-great, decisions made in our community over the years. It’s time to look toward the future and decide where we want our community to go.
James Storlie, Little Falls City Council Ward 3 Candidate
I’m James Storlie, and live on the west side of Little Falls. Retired from Polar Tank and the Minnesota National Guard. Married to my wife Robin for 43 years, with two children and two grandchildren. Life member and current commander of the Morrison County DAV chapter, volunteer driver for the DAV, and E-board member with the Little Falls American Legion. My hobbies include hunting, fishing, golf and most anything outdoors.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I am running for re-election to bring a voice to the table, for Ward 3 and all of Little Falls. Local government is the lifeline to a democratic society, and we all need to be involved. It’s not complicated, register to vote, find your polling location, and vote.
2. What is your number one goal? My number one goal is to engage with the community as best I can, and hold all other elected and non-elected personnel of the city accountable for their actions. Any resident of Little Falls can contact me for any reason, just go to the city of Little Falls website for my information. My belief is I am elected by those in the 3rd Ward, but represent all of Little Falls.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent your city? I have been in this position for the past four years and understand the process and the personnel. With the different positions I have throughout the community, I can hear from many different people young and older, with things of concern, and can offer some response to them. Sometimes it may not be what they want to hear, but I will be straight up with my responses.
4. In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas? The number one area for me is the agenda process. I see too many times ideas aren’t included in this process. One example is this, I submitted a simple design idea for the new city hall, Police Department and Fire Department before we voted on spending $16,000 to a firm for this. Now I’m not sure just what this firm is deciding on, but because of someone making a decision not to look at and debate my concept, it was nixed and destroyed (accidentally). Maybe the action needed is to involve more than just a couple of members to determine what items are included to the agenda.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. The city is looking to do some projects, and we need to do everything possible to include the community, utilize all the resources efficiently. Some of these projects are, Community center, splash pad, skateboard park and band shell to name a few. If money can be saved by using these resources than we should, example: if we make a decision to move forward with a splash pad, and it’s built in an area where most of the youth are 12-20 years old, the utilization of this project will be very low, yet if the skateboard project were designed for this area, utilization may be a lot higher. To do a survey for this would be something great for the community involvement, then brought to the council.
Toby Egan, Pierz Mayoral Candidate
Hello, my name is Toby Egan. I have been a resident of the city of Pierz for the last 35 years. I am married to my wife Lynn, and I have two children, Corey and Kailey, with their spouses, Erin and Nick. I also have four beautiful grandchildren named Camryn, Adeline, Posey and Maverick. I am a 20-year retired member of the Pierz Fire Department. I have worked for the last 24 years for the Mille Lacs Band as their building inspector. I enjoy fishing, some hunting and most of all, spending time with my family.
1. What prompted you to seek office? I believe the majority of our City Council has clearly lost its way in terms of leadership, priorities, cash spending and proposed debt accumulation. They have also shown an inability to be able to think things completely through decisions and an understanding of how decisions made today affect us tomorrow and years down the road.
2. What is your number one goal? Looking for ways to cut unnecessary spending without cutting services. This will include, monthly expenditures, planned future spending, an evaluation of city personnel and their salaries (with the exceptions of law enforcement and firefighters). In the last four years, our city has added more full-time and part-time employees. I will evaluate whether or not these positions were added out of necessity or simply for convenience? The reasons for doing this are primarily due to the large cash spending by the City Council without a plan on how to replace the money.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent your city? I have worked as a public servant for nearly half of my life. I was the mayor for the city of Pierz for 12 years. I have great knowledge, experience and understanding of local government, and our city in particular.
4. In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas? We have to do a much better job at long-range planning. Our city has simply been flying by the “seat of their pants” in terms of both financial and physical planning. We are not addressing, what I believe, to be our city’s greatest future threat, which is land acquisition for future home and business development. Our elected officials must realize that we’re virtually out of residential and commercial building lots. The fact is we must have slow, steady growth. Without it, current homeowners, renters and business owners will feel the full impact of any future tax increases.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. Spending $1 million (two-thirds of our long-term savings gone) on golf before taking care of our streets was selfish, reckless, and foolish. Now our City Council has to borrow the full amount for our street projects. The Council wants to obligate our enterprise funds for long-term debt. We should never depend on our city-owned businesses to fund debt. It will certainly increase rates for our electric, solid waste and storm water fees. Enterprise fund proceeds should be saved and used for cash payments up front to help keep borrowing and debt payments at a bare minimum.
Dave Fischer, Pierz Mayoral Candidate
My name is Dave Fischer I have been married to my wife Laure for 42 years. Together, we have three adult children and six grandchildren. I was born and raised in the Pierz community. I graduated from Pierz High School and St. Cloud Technical college with an associate degree in computer science. I was the IT director for Larson Boats for 28 years. My areas of expertise are computer and financial systems, human resources, inventory and production control. I also spent 10 years as a real estate agent.
1. What prompted you to seek office? In 2016, I was approached by several sitting council members, community and business leaders asking me to run for mayor. They were becoming increasingly concerned about how the mayor’s decisions and actions were negatively impacting the city’s future. They felt employees were being treated unfairly and morale was low. The Council felt their opinions were no longer welcomed. At the time, I did not want to jump into the mayor seat, so I ran for the Council, which I served for two years. In 2018, knowing I was ready, I ran for mayor.
2. What is your number one goal? Continue to address our city streets and follow our capital improvement plan. I created a plan to get our roads into the condition they need to be. We have completed two road projects, one in 2020 and one in 2021. We are in the planning stages of another road project in 2024, with plans for another road project in 2028. We also need to increase revenues for the city, this will be done by expanding our enterprise funds specifically golfing and camping. When this project is complete, it will generate over $200,000 in additional revenue.
3. What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent your city? I moved back to Pierz in 1981, and have always been a community leader. I played and managed amateur baseball team for 25 years, I was the Victory League president for 20 years. I coached girls’ basketball for 30 years from youth (fifth grade) through the varsity level. I currently coach junior high baseball. I am president of the Legion Park Board of Directors, on the Unity Bank Community Advisory Board, active in the Commercial Club and a past member of the Lions Club. I volunteer for the Rock Roll and Stroll, Freedom Fest and other activities in the community.
4. In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas? Long range planning. In 2016, the city purchased property without a plan to utilize it. I helped create a plan for this property, that includes investing in adjoining property that will generate $200,000 of additional revenue. My predecessor inherited a five-year plan for city street repair; that plan was scrapped and not replaced. I have put together a 10-year plan that extends six more years. We have, and are, following this plan. The community has a need for child care, I have been working with community leaders to create a plan to help solve this issue.
5. Wild card — write about any topic of your choice. During my time as mayor, we have been a progressive city, helping our businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, completing two major road projects, and adding two major housing developments. We are in the process of adding nine holes to our golf course, with plans to expand the campground. With this additional revenue generated from outside the community, there will be “no” burden to city residents. This will have a positive impact on our business community. I will continue to look to the future with the city’s best interests in mind and continue to cultivate a positive work environment for our city employees.
Scott Kallis, Robert Lanners, Tyler Struffert and Kara Sowada, Royalton City Council Candidates
All four of these candidates chose not to respond to this questionnaire.
