Residents who wanted to run in the General Election for a city, township or school board seat, have filed to have their names placed on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.
Those candidates’ names received by Morrison County as having filed by the Record’s deadline included:
Townships:
The townships that have voted to hold their elections in November and those who have filed for a seat include:
- Cushing — Doug Feustel and Amy Pugh filed for a supervisor seat and Kirsten Drew filed for clerk.
- Elmdale — Incumbents Bill Koopmeier and Tom Lind filed for re-election to their supervisor seats and Kim Harren filed for clerk.
- Hillman — Incumbents Ted Kasper and Thomas Stangl filed for re-election as supervisors and incumbent treasurer Loren Tomala filed for re-election.
- Morrill — Incumbents Ronnie Beack and Edward Kampa filed for re-election to their supervisor seats and Sally Melby filed for re-election as treasurer.
- Mount Morris — Keith Carter and Jennifer Miller, both incumbents, filed for re-election as supervisors and Tom Fenna filed for re-election as treasurer.
- Pierz — Paul Cekalla and incumbent Dean Rocheleau filed for supervisor seats.
- Pulaski — No candidates were listed as having filed for a supervisor seat and the clerk.
- Richardson — Incumbent supervisors Michael Insley and Kent Larson filed for re-election, as did incumbent treasurer Beverly Insley.
- Rosing — No candidates were listed as having filed for two supervisors seats.
- Scandia Valley — No candidates were listed as having filed for two supervisor seats and the treasurer seat.
Cities:
- Bowlus — Jake Wentland filed for mayor, Corey Sobania and Jessica Lodermeier and incumbent Theresa Trettel filed for a council seat. No one filed for the city clerk seat.
- Buckman — Greg Gangl filed for re-election as mayor, George Dehler and Preston Loidolt filed for re-election to the Council and Bobbi Jo Brisk filed for re-election as the city treasurer.
- Elmdale — Incumbent mayor John Kulla filed for re-election; Zachary Kulla filed for a council seat and Nancy Stewart filed for city clerk.
- Flensburg — James Gorka filed for mayor; Tammy Gorka and Brady Pundsack filed for the two council seats and Tony Kile filed for the special election for a council member.
- Genola — Kory Hoheisel and Mike Welle filed for seats on the Council and no one filed for the city clerk position.
- Harding — Denise Young filed for mayor; and Patrick Hayes and incumbent Tami Young filed for two council seats, while incumbent Karen Hayes filed for re-election as the city treasurer.
- Hillman — No one was listed as having filed for two council seats and the treasurer.
- Lastrup — No one was listed as having two council seats and the clerk.
- Little Falls — Incumbent Greg Zylka filed for re-election as mayor; David Glaze and Chuck Justin filed for election as council member at large; Leif Hanson filed for re-election for the Ward 1 seat; Wayne Liljegren filed for re-election for the Ward 2 council seat; and David C. Meyer filed to run against incumbent James Storlie for the Ward 3 council seat.
- Motley — Mike Schmidt filed to run for mayor and Nikki Bjerga and Brenda Borash filed for two council seats.
- Pierz —Incumbent Dave Fischer and Toby Egan both filed for mayor; incumbent Don Bujalski and John Perleberg filed for two council seats and no one filed for city treasurer.
- Randall — Incumbent Danny Noss filed for re-election as mayor; Mary Venske and Jeffrey Wright filed for re-election to their council seats and Carrie Turner filed to be elected for the seat she took over.
- Royalton — Incumbent interim Mayor Brenda Weiss-Pesta filed for the mayor’s seat and Scott Kalis, Robert Lanners, Kara Sowada and Tyler Struffert filed for two council seats that will be available.
- Sobieski — Jerome Ringwelski filed for re-election to the council and Janice Czech filed for re-election as city treasurer.
- Swanville — Sandra Lange filed for re-election as Swanville’s mayor and incumbents Tony Maciej and James Molitor filed for re-election to the council.
- Upsala — Incumbent mayor Rollie Johnson filed for re-election seat and Alan “Fred” Gunderson and Wendy Rene filed for two council seats.
School boards — each with three seats:
- Little Falls — Sharon Ballou, Cassie Fredregill, Mark Gerbi, Brad Laager, Sarah Marrow, Molly Jean Nelson and Daniel Schilling filed.
- Onamia — Michael “Mike” Balder, Brian J. Barnet, Richard Blomer and Josey Duffee.
- Pierz — Matthew Hoheisel, Marvin Thomas and Wes Young filed..
- Pillager — Rebecca Bennett, Sara Nagel and Sarah Smith filed.
- Royalton — Lucas Boyd, Randy Hackett, Matthew Nelson and Maria Traut filed.
- Upsala — Mike Klasen, Dan Klein, Dean Wayne Peterson, Trevor Soltis and James Warga.
- Staples-Motley — No candidates were listed as having filed.
- Swanville — Molly Gerads, Zachery Gutormson and William “Bill” Johnson.
