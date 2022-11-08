2022 election resuls flag and pin-2

FEDERAL OFFICES

 0 of 0 precincts reporting  

 CANDIDATE

PARTY

TOTAL VOTES

PERCENT

 U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7

   

 Travis “Bull” Johnson

 Legal Marijuana Now

  

 Michelle Fischbach

 Republican

  

 Jill Abahsain

 Democrat

  
    

 STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 10

   

 Nathan Wesenberg

 Republican

  

 Suzanne M. Cekalla

 Democrat

  
    

 STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 5

   

 Paul J. Utke

 Republican

  

 A. John Peters

 Democrat

  
    

 STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10A

   

 Ron Kresha

 Republican

  
    

 STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 10B

   

 Isaac Schultz

 Republican

  

 Hunter Froelich

 Democrat

  
    

 STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 5B

   

 Mike Wiener

 Republican

  

 Gregg Hendrickson

 Independence Alliance

  
    

 GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR

   

 Steve Pattern and Matt Huff

Grassroots Legalize Cannabis

  

 James McCaskel and David Sandbeck

 Legal Marijuana Now

  

 Scott Jensen and Matt Birk

 Republican

  

 Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan

 Democrat

  

 Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter

 Independence Alliance

  

 Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A Dwire

 Socialist Workers

  
    

 SECRETARY OF STATE

   

 Kim Crockett

Republican

  

 Steve Simon

Democrat

  
    

 STATE AUDITOR

   

 Will Finn

Grassroots Legalize Cannabis  

 Tim Davis

Legal Marijuana Now

  

 Ryan Wilson

Republican

  

 Julie Blaha

Democrat

  
    

 ATTORNEY GENERAL

   

 Jim Schultz

Republican

  

 Keith Ellison

Democrat  
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
Load comments