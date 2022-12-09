The Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station (MAES) and the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) have published the 2022 Minnesota Field Crop Trials. Visit online at varietytrials.umn.edu/2022 to see variety trials for nine different Minnesota crops.
Crops included in this year’s trial include barley, canola, corn grain, corn silage, oat, soybean, spring wheat, winter rye, and winter wheat. Due to a delay in processing data, a full report for winter wheat will be available in mid-December.
About the Crop Variety Trials
When farmers are ready to make seed choices, the University of Minnesota field crop trials offer unbiased and trustworthy information. The annual Field Crop Trials are one of the keyways MAES works to bring valuable research into the hands of farmers and ultimately help improve farm profitability, improve the economy and overall quality of life in Minnesota.
Since the late 1880s, MAES has published reports of crop variety trials but it wasn’t until 1948 that the trials were combined into a single annual publication. Today, the annual field crop trials are designed in-house and published online at varietytrials.umn.edu and feature several crops that are trialed at multiple Research and Outreach Centers and cooperating farmers’ fields across the state.
