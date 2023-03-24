Even though it doesn’t seem like it, spring is around the corner. While we think of spring, if you may be deciding to plan your vegetable garden.
Whether by starting by seeds or purchasing plants, you may want to consider some of the tried-and-true varieties that the Extension Master Gardeners have tested this past year.
Two-hundred and thirty-three Master Gardener volunteers from 50 Minnesota counties around the state announced their favorites for Minnesota gardeners after growing and observing six kinds of vegetables and two flowers last summer. These annual top picks effort goes back to 1982, and more than 200 plants are on the list.
In a blind test, Master Gardeners monitor half a dozen varieties of each plant for disease and insect tolerance, growth, and germination rate. They rate flowers for their bloom color, size, and fragrance; vegetables are rated for taste and flavor, as well as productivity. These results help narrow down some of the varieties that grow well in our climate. “Because of our short growing season and harsh conditions, very few of the seeds you find at a garden center or catalog come from Minnesota,” said Sue Schiess, a Hennepin County Master Gardener who has overseen the volunteer seed trials for about 10 years.
Some highlights about the Minnesota Winners for 2022: “Brandywine” tomatoes, one of the most popular heirloom varieties, was best. Most gardeners reported very little insect damage, but a majority reported some disease present in all the tested varieties. Daikon Radish varieties had little difference in growth, germination, size, and insect damage between the six varieties tested. The biggest differences were in flavor. Most tasters ate this vegetable raw with “KN-Bravo” being the clear winner. China Asters had most participants enjoying growing these flowers, but they proved to be tasty to both deer and rabbits. All but one variety required staking, as the stems could not support the large flowers as they grew. As predicted, the flowers lasted a long time in the vase.
What’s on the 2023’s list? Volunteers will test varieties of green pole beans, red carrots, mustard greens, paste/sauce tomatoes, small watermelon, purple/red basil, Melampoidum and pink Cleome.
To read the full Minnesota Master Gardener seed trials results, go to: https://conservancy.umn.edu/handle/11299/250688. You can also contact the Stearns County Extension Office, (320) 255-6169, ext. 1, for specific information on the seed trial and the winners.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to quincy@umn.edu or call (320) 255-6169, ext. 1.
Quincy Sadowski is an Extension educator for horticulture.
