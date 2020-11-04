1:25 a.m., Nov. 4
With 692 of 802 precincts reporting (86.28%), Incumbent Pete Stauber (R) has maintained his lead in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 8th District, now sitting at 55.61% of the vote and amassing 190,695 votes so far. DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom sits at 38.66% of the vote with 132,573 votes. Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Judith Schwartzbacker sits at 5.67% with 19,438 votes. There have been 208 write-in votes.
Shortly after the race was called by the AP News Service, Quinn Nystrom called Congressman Pete Stauber to concede the 8th district race.
She then put out the below statement.
“For everyone who is watching here tonight I want you to know that my fight is not over tonight. I have been fighting to lower healthcare costs and make prescription drugs more affordable ever since my brother and I were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as teenagers.
I have a fundamental belief that people in the wealthiest country on earth should be able to afford the medicines and care they need to keep themselves alive. And I’m not going to stop fighting until that becomes a reality.”
More information will be updated later on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.