After all the ballots were counted, Morrison County did not have any new commissioners.
Both Randy Winscher (District 3) and Jeffrey J. Jelinski (District 2) retained their seats in their races.
Mike LeMieur (District 1) also was re-elected, though he ran unopposed. LeMieur received 3,292 votes (98.77%).
In the District 2 race, Jelinski received 2,054 votes or 64.86%.
“I am absolutely honored to be re-elected as the commissioner,” Jelinski said. “It’s amazing to be able to serve another term.”
His opponent was Robert “Bobby” Kasper, who received 1,111 votes or 35.08%.
“There is a lot that we don’t know, and I know that COVID is going to be a big part,” Jelinski said. “Since I’ve been here at the start of COVID, I’m glad that I’ll be able to follow through and move on to the next, better thing.”
Winscher won District 3 with 2,103 votes or 61.67%. His opponent, Al Doty, received 1,299 (38.09%).
“It is always a challenge, but if you work hard and get out and talk to people, you can reap the benefits,” Winscher said. “I’m honored, and I am just joyful that the election is over.”
Winscher said that one of his biggest priorities moving forward is to continue to keep the schools open while being safe.
However, he also said that being a commissioner often involves improvisation.
“There are always things that come up, and we just have to take them as they come and work from there,” Winscher said.
Along with the commissioners, other races at the county level included three Soil and Water Supervisor positions in Districts 1,2 and 5. All three ran unopposed.
In District 1, William E. Faber received 14,444 or 99.56% of the vote.
In District 2, Tom Brutscher received 14,624 or 99.55% of the vote.
Finally, in Distrct 5, David Hubner received 14,515 or 99.68% of the vote.
(Editor’s note: These results do not include any mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day, that were received after Nov. 3. In Minnesota, those ballots will be accepted, counted and segregated until Nov. 10.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.