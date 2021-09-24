Crime was down in Little Falls during 2020, in comparison to 2019.
Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers gave his annual review to the City Council, Monday. Statistics show the department handled 8,266 calls in 2020 compared to 8,337 in 2019. The crime rate — the number of crimes reported to law enforcement for every 100,000 people within a population — was 6,634 last year, down from 7,060 the year before.
“Those numbers decreased slightly from 2019 to 2020, and I believe that’s largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Schirmers said.
That crime rate puts Little Falls in the middle of the pack among like-sized cities in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). A total of 33 towns were in the group examined by the BCA, with Little Falls having a higher rate than about 19 of those towns.
Local law enforcement also saw success in its quest to take drugs off the streets. In a joint program between the LFPD, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Pierz Police Department, approximately 998 pounds of prescription pills were collected and destroyed during drug take-back events in 2020. That’s almost twice as many as the 520 pounds collected in 2019.
The department also started supplying Deterra to the community after it was part of a grant the Morrison County Sheriff’s received earlier this year. The take-home pouches just ask the user to put their unwanted pills into a baggie and add chemicals to get rid of the product.
During the second week in September, the department also installed a 24-hour drop-off site for prescription medications at the police station.
“Anyone can come into the breezeway and dispose of prescription medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Schirmers said. “And, it’s under surveillance and secure. We’re pretty excited about that.”
Many of the statistics Schirmers focused on during his report looked at 2020 compared to where the department is at so far in 2021. For example, he said the department had received 6,750 total compaints, as of Monday. The crime rate has also remained consistent — save for a spike in 2017, when it was 8,493.
The department’s clearance rate in 2020 was 39% — how many cases resulted in charges compared to the number of crimes reported. That is down significantly from the 80% clearance rate in 2019. Schirmers said that number was deceiving, however, because the department switched to the National Incident Based Reporting System in 2020.
“The difference is, under 2019’s number, we were looking at the (Summary Reporting System), which was a hierarchy of crime,” Schirmers said. “It reported one crime for every incident. Now, when we report crimes, we can report up to 10 violations or 10 incidents in one incident, so we’re capturing a lot more data.”
Moving forward, he said that data will be uploaded and accessible to anyone at the BCA’s website. Schirmers believes it will be helpful in drilling into what crimes are most prevalent in the community.
Little Falls was also in the middle of the pack when compared to the BCA’s 32 similarly-sized communities in regard to clearance rate.
Child protection cases are down so far this year when compared to 2020. There were 904 last year, and there have been 475 so far in 2021. Mental health calls are on pace to be about the same this year, as are death investigations. There have been 16 of the latter in 2021, and there were 21 in 2020.
One issue that has increased so far this year is the number of drug overdose cases. Last year the LFPD had four all year. So far in 2021, that number sits at 16.
In response, Schirmers said he has worked with the Central Minnesota Medical Region to get officers certified to deploy Narcan. Each officer now carries two doses at all times.
“We have used those in several incidents,” he said. “It’s very helpful. We not only deploy for the safety of the community, but we also deploy that for the safety of our staff, if they would become exposed to a drug; a narcotic.”
Overall drug violations are already higher than all of 2020, with 32 so far in 2021 after there were 30 last year. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force has actively worked about 10 cases in Little Falls this year, down from 36 last year.
The number of criminal sexual conduct cases will also likely be up a bit in 2021, as there have been eight so far after nine total last year.
Trespass incidents are up sharply in 2021, going from 52 to 101 already.
“We had some unique incidents in the community with some mental health cases,” Schirmers said. “There were a lot of incidents of trespass, especially in businesses, that we had to deal with. That would account for a large number of that increase.”
Thefts and burglaries have also been on the rise recently. In the last 30 days, he said there have been 41 break-ins, thefts or burglaries reported within the community. It has been a busy time for his department, he said.
No matter how busy it gets, however, he said the department strives every day to live by the standards laid out in the department’s mission and vision statements.
“The vision statement (is): We provide the highest degree of public safety by building relationships with the community through education, participation, partnerships and protection,” Schirmers said. “And we serve with compassion, integrity and professionalism.”
