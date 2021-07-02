A change in software will soon help streamline the work of deputies with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and IT Director Amy Middendorf came forward to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, with a request to purchase Winscribe voice recording software. Used by the County Attorney’s Office and Social Services, as well, digital recording software allows for seamless and more timely transfer and transcriptions of dictated statements, reports or interviews.
“Any time we’re taking a statement from someone, we’re doing a report, things of that nature, we’re using a recorder,” Larsen said.
The Philips software which is currently being used by all three departments will no longer be supported after September. The initial, up-front cost to implement Winscribe will be $14,108 for the Sheriff’s Office, along with $6,412 and $2,625, respectively, for the County Attorney’s Office and Social Services. After the first year, the annual maintenance and support costs will be $500 for the latter two departments and $1,995 for the Sheriff’s Office — which would host the contract.
The program works through a cellphone app. That enables a deputy, for example, to take a statement or dictate a report directly from the field. It can then be downloaded to the office from anywhere, and clerical staff can work on transcribing the voice recording immediately.
“It’s no longer where we have to dictate a report, find the hardware, insert it and then wait minutes, sometimes hours, for it to download, and then wait for the report to be typed,” Larsen said. “That’s kind of where Amy comes into play. I can tell you that we ran a few figures with Winscribe. We also tried it out with a couple of our deputies. They were able to get the app downloaded on their phone, they checked it out in the field and everything seems to be running fairly smoothly and the guys liked it.”
Larsen said the software particularly comes in handy when deputies are responding to a situation in places such as Hillman or Motley, from where it can take as long as 30 - 45 minutes to get to the station. In the case of a domestic assault, for example, he said deputies would want to interview the suspect, the victim, along with any witnesses. Thus, it offers convenience for both law enforcement as well as the individuals involved in the incident.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if taking a statement or dictating a report directly into the phone and transferring it could present any safety issues, or opportunities for the information to be lost. Larsen said the software had been vetted and is already being used by several law enforcement agencies.
“The app itself is secure,” Middendorf said. “It has been vetted by the BCA (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension). It is criminal justice approved. What it does is, if I’m in a dead zone — because we all know Morrison County has dead zones — I turn on my app, there’s a great big button that is green, and I believe when they tap it, it will be red so they know they’re recording. So, just like with their recorders today, they just have to make sure they hit the button and that it’s recording. If they’re in a dead zone, it will just store it on that local phone until they get to a place where there’s service.”
The voice memos recorded in the app will not be sent back to the station until it’s done manually by the deputy. It also allows for photos taken at the scene to be attached to the voice document.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked about the financial aspects of the technology. Namely, if other systems had been investigated and how the cost of the system compared to what the county was paying for the Philips software.
Middendorf said the Sheriff’s Office’s annual maintenance fee was actually less with Winscribe than the $2,400 it was paying for Philips.
That amount only included the hardware, and the price went up whenever a software update was required. She said last time that happened, it was an additional $1,300.
“It’s almost like we should jump up and down and rejoice because this is, like, one of the first technology upgrades that we’re doing that’s actually coming in at about the same cost that we were running before, or maybe even slightly less as we look forward going into the future,” Blaine said. “In that conversation that we had, Commissioner Winscher, that every time we upgrade with this technology, it always costs us more money. Well, we were wrong.”
Regarding whether or not other software options had been explored, Middendorf said when Sheriff’s Office Support Supervisor Mary Swenson first alerted them the Philips service would no longer be supported, she reached out to other counties and asked what they were using. She said just about every one of them said they were using Winscribe, and reported they had been happy with the service.
Board Chair Mike Wilson had questions about the technological aspects of the service.
“Let’s say they dictate something out in the field and it’s on their phone and it goes to the office, what happens to it on their phone?” he said. “Does it stay there forever? Or, do they have access to it?”
Middendorf said the voice document and any attachments wouldn’t really be stored on the phone, but in the app via the cloud. Deputies can then choose to delete it off of their app, but it could still be accessed by clerical staff if the transcription needs to be checked.
She added this was one of the aspects of the program they found particularly attractive.
“Taking the photos and things, they can share photos now and they’re not physically on the phone,” Middendorf said. “They’re within the app, which is in a secure cloud that’s been vetted by the criminal justice agencies.”
Wilson instructed them to bring it forward to a regular meeting for approval.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Received word from County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson that 7,700 courtesy letters went out informing residents that they were getting a second envelope in which to return second half property tax payments. Some people did not get the second envelope as a result of an oversight by the county’s taxation vendor;
• Discussed changes that were recently made restoring normal open meeting laws after changes had been made to allow for virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic; and
• Discussed a request from a member of the public to close the Lincoln railroad crossing on Holt Road. Improvements would be made to Aster Road by the county as part of a potential agreement between the county, Scandia Valley Township and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. A public hearing was set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Scandia Valley Township Hall.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center. There will be no meeting Thursday, July 6.
