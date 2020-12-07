New violin and viola instructor at St. Francis Music Center eager to teach

Growing up in upstate New York, Olivia Munson’s love for violin music began when she went to a children’s concert with her preschool class.
“I was just fascinated by the violinist because they got to sit in front of the orchestra and got to play all the flashy music,” she said.
It is with that same enthusiasm and passion for music she now teaches violin and viola at St. Francis Music Center in Little Falls. She is a new instructor there.
One of the many things she enjoys about giving individual music lessons is how each and every one of her students is different, how they interact with their instrument and how they play the violin or viola. Catering to each student’s different need and level, Munson said it gives them a unique experience.
“It emphasizes how everyone is and how wonderful that can be musically because especially in the orchestra when everyone comes together, all those different approaches are blended together to this wonderful experience. I think that is something that is very unique about music in general,” she said.
Munson started teaching at the St. Francis Music Center at the end of August. It was through holding a musical workshop and completing a project during her junior year of college that ultimately led her to realize that she wanted to teach. However, she knew she didn’t want to teach in a regular school setting. Rather, she wanted to be an outside source of influence to help students grow musically. It was also how she had learned how to play the violin.
Munson said that after she attended the children’s concert in preschool, she had been very persistent with her parents, Paul and Teresa Munson, about getting violin lessons. Since her school didn’t offer a string program, her parents drove her once a week to attend lessons in Albany, New York. It was about a 40 minute drive one way, she said.
“My parents really tried to provide me with a good foundation musically outside of that, as well,” she said.
When Munson was in fourth grade, she started playing in several local youth orchestras, including in the Empire State Youth Orchestra for four years. It was then she realized that she loved music so much that she wanted to go to school for it, she said.
After graduating from Duanesberg High School in Delanson, N.Y. in 2016, Munson attended St. Olaf College in Northfield. During her four years at the college, Munson played a lot of orchestra and chamber music. She was also part of a string quartet for all four years.
“We did so much together,” she said.
Munson said during her junior year of college, they received a grant to teach a local fourth grade class about music that went along with their science curriculum. First, they held a month-long workshop with the students and taught them about the environment of music. What helped them quite a bit was the fact that one of the quartet member’s major was music education and he knew more about how to combine the two curriculums and in turn, told the rest how to do it.
“The students ended up writing two of their own music pieces by the end of the workshop. It was a really cool experience for all of us,” she said.
Since Munson and the others hadn’t spent the grant money through the workshop, they brainstormed on what to spend it on. The result was recording a children’s album with their own music.
“That was a very fulfilling experience,” she said.
Munson graduated from St. Olaf College earlier this year with a bachelor of music degree in violin performance.
Besides teaching students during the workshop, Munson has worked as a counselor at a summer camp for many years and also gave private music lessons during her college years.
When Munson saw that the music center was looking for an instructor, she knew it would be a perfect fit. She also appreciated that it was located in a rural area, like her music school growing up had been. Now when she has seen more about what St. Francis Music Center offers the community and the quality of it, she is even more impressed, she said.
Munson said what students can expect is that she is very upbeat and encouraging, while at the same time offering constructive criticism when needed. She is also eager to help them achieve their goals.
To Munson, playing music can both be stressful as well as relaxing, depending what it is she does. If it’s preparing for an audition, it can be stressful. It can also be comforting and work as a destressor at other times.
While Munson loves playing classical music, especially by Johann Sebastian Bach, she also experimented with jazz and folk style during her college years.
“That was really cool,” she said.
Munson currently lives in St. Cloud and commutes to Little Falls. Besides playing the violin, she also plays the viola, piano and clarinet as well as sings. When she isn’t working, she enjoys being outdoors, hiking, running, reading, singing and more.
